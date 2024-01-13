Chihuahua Adult

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Chihuahuas - Over 8 months old.

Sizes available

50g

500g

1.5kg

3kg

What is the right portion?
PRODUCT DETAILS
product details accompanying image
BENEFITS

High palatability

'Chihuahua Adult satisfies the Chihuahua''s appetite thanks to the combination of three factors: an adapted kibble size and shape, an exclusive formulation and selected flavours.'

Dental health

This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.

Stool & odour reduction

This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.

Exclusive kibble design: special miniature jaw

Exclusive kibble which is adapted to the Chihuahua’s small jaw.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

