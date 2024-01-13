Chihuahua Adult
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for adult and mature Chihuahuas - Over 8 months old.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
50g
500g
1.5kg
3kg
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
High palatability
'Chihuahua Adult satisfies the Chihuahua''s appetite thanks to the combination of three factors: an adapted kibble size and shape, an exclusive formulation and selected flavours.'
Dental health
This formula helps reduce the risk of tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
Stool & odour reduction
This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.
Exclusive kibble design: special miniature jaw
Exclusive kibble which is adapted to the Chihuahua’s small jaw.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: rice, maize, dehydrated poultry protein, vegetable protein isolate*, animal fats, hydrolysed animal proteins, beet pulp, vegetable fibres, fish oil, minerals, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, borage oil, marigold extract (source of lutein), hydrolysed crustaceans (source of glucosamine), hydrolysed cartilage (source of chondroitin).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 30500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 43 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 13 mg, E5 (Manganese): 56 mg, E6 (Zinc): 140 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.09 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 5 g - Sensory additives: tea extract (source of polyphenols): 150 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 28.0% - Fat content: 16.0% - Crude ash: 5.1% - Crude fibres: 2.1% - Per kg: Pentasodium triphosphate: 3.5 g.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Feeding instructions: see table. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place.
|Dog weight
|Normal activity level
|Higher activity level
|1 kg
|24 g (2/8 cups)
|28 g (3/8 cups)
|1.5 kg
|33 g (3/8 cups)
|38 g (4/8 cups)
|2 kg
|41 g (4/8 cups)
|47 g (4/8 cups)
|2.5 kg
|48 g (4/8 cups)
|56 g (5/8 cups)
|3 kg
|55 g (5/8 cups)
|64 g (6/8 cups)
|3.5 kg
|62 g (6/8 cups)
|72 g (7/8 cups)