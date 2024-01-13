Giant Junior
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For giant breed puppies (adult weight > 45 kg) - From 8 to 18/24 months old.
Sizes available
3.5kg
15kg
Growth is an essential stage in your dog's life - it's the time of big physical changes as well as new discoveries and encounters. During this key period particularly, your puppy's diet is important in order to support optimal health as it grows and develops. ROYAL CANIN® Giant Junior contains a patented complex of specific antioxidants - including the highly beneficial vitamin E - to help support your puppy's natural defences while they're still developing. Thanks to a specifically adapted energy content, ROYAL CANIN® Giant Junior helps to support your puppy's high growth rate during the second stage of growth. What's more, ROYAL CANIN® Giant Junior also contributes to bone and joint support in giant breed puppies like yours; this is thanks to a balanced intake of energy and minerals such as calcium and phosphorus.
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Giant Junior helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
2nd growth phase: muscle development
An adapted protein and L-carnitine content to help support muscle development in giant breed puppies during the second growth phase from 8 months old.
Bone & joint support
Contributes to good bone mineralisation in giant breed puppies thanks to a balanced intake of energy and minerals (calcium and phosphorus), thus supporting bone consolidation and joints.
|45kg
|-
|60kg
|-
|75kg
|-
|90kg
|-
|100kg
|-
|Age/months
|grams
|cup
|grams
|cup
|grams
|cup
|grams
|cup
|grams
|cup
|8m
|597kg
|6+7/8
|745g
|8+5/8
|882g
|10+2/8
|1010g
|11+6/8
|1093g
|12+5/8
|9m
|557k
|6+4/8
|701g
|8+1/8
|878g
|10+1/8
|1010g
|11+5/8
|1093g
|12+5/8
|10m
|521kg
|6
|658g
|7+5/8
|828g
|9+5/8
|968g
|11+2/8
|1048g
|12+1/8
|11m
|476kg
|5+4/8
|613g
|7+1/8
|774g
|9
|916g
|10+5/8
|991g
|11+4/8
|12m
|434kg
|5
|574g
|6+5/8
|721g
|8+3/8
|868g
|10
|941g
|10+7/8
|13m
|431kg
|5
|538g
|6+2/8
|677g
|7+7/8
|817g
|9+4/8
|884g
|10+2/8
|14m
|426kg
|4+7/8
|535g
|6+2/8
|636g
|7+3/8
|768g
|8+7/8
|831g
|9+5/8
|18m
|Giant Adult
|-
|529g
|6+1/8
|629g
|7+2/8
|724g
|8+3/8
|784g
|9+1/8
|25m
|Giant Adult
|-
|Giant Adult
|Giant Adult
|Giant Adult
|Giant Adult
|Giant Adult
|Giant Adult
|Giant Adult
|Giant Adult