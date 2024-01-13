If your medium-sized dog is pregnant or has recently given birth, it's important that she and her puppies get the right level of nutritional support to ensure continued health for the mother, and the best start possible for the puppies. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Starter Mother & Babydog is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your dog and her puppies in mind. Start Complex' is the fruit of ROYAL CANIN®'s ongoing science, it's an exclusive combination of nutritional elements which are present in the mother's milk, reinforced with specific nutrients that actively contribute to supporting the puppies' digestive health and natural defences. The texture of this food is perfectly suitable for weaning puppies off the mother's milk and onto more solid food. When mixed with water, the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Medium Starter Mother & Babydog is easy to rehydrate to a porridge-like consistency which is very palatable for your dog, as well as for her puppies. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Starter Mother & Babydog's nutritional profile is adapted to meet your dog's high energy needs from day 42 of gestation and throughout the lactation period.