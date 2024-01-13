Medium Starter
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For the medium breed bitch (from 11 to 25 kg) and her puppies: bitch at the end of gestation and during lactation - Weaning puppies up to 2 months old.
Sizes available
1kg
4kg
12kg
If your medium-sized dog is pregnant or has recently given birth, it's important that she and her puppies get the right level of nutritional support to ensure continued health for the mother, and the best start possible for the puppies. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Starter Mother & Babydog is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your dog and her puppies in mind. Start Complex' is the fruit of ROYAL CANIN®'s ongoing science, it's an exclusive combination of nutritional elements which are present in the mother's milk, reinforced with specific nutrients that actively contribute to supporting the puppies' digestive health and natural defences. The texture of this food is perfectly suitable for weaning puppies off the mother's milk and onto more solid food. When mixed with water, the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Medium Starter Mother & Babydog is easy to rehydrate to a porridge-like consistency which is very palatable for your dog, as well as for her puppies. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Starter Mother & Babydog's nutritional profile is adapted to meet your dog's high energy needs from day 42 of gestation and throughout the lactation period.
Start complex / natural defences - digestive health
The fruit of ongoing science from Royal Canin, Start complex is an exclusive combination of nutritional elements which are present in mother’s milk, reinforced with specific nutrients which actively contribute to supporting the puppy’s digestive health and natural defences.
Easy rehydration
Easy to rehydrate to a porridge-like consistency which is very palatable for the bitch and weaning puppies and facilitates the transition from mother’s milk to solid food.
Gestation / Lactation Support
Nutritional profile which is adapted to the bitch’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation.
|Age
|Dog's weight =11 kg
|Dog's weight = 15 kg
|Dog's weight = 20 kg
|Dog's weight = 25 kg
|0-2 weeks
|Babydog Milk
|Babydog Milk
|Babydog Milk
|Babydog Milk
|2-3 weeks
|Babydog Milk
|Babydog Milk
|Babydog Milk
|30 g (3/8 cup)
|3-4 weeks
|10 g (1/8 cup)
|30 g (3/8 cup)
|30 g (3/8 cup)
|90 g (1 cup)
|4-5 weeks
|30 g (3/8 cup)
|70 g (6/8 cup)
|100 g (1+1/8 cup)
|155 g (1+5/8 cup)
|5-6 weeks
|90 g (1 cup)
|120 g (1+2/8 cup)
|140 g (1+4/8 cup)
|170 g (1+7/8 cup)
|6-7 weeks
|120 g (1+2/8 cup)
|150 g (1+5/8 cup)
|190 g (2 cup)
|225 g (1+3/8 cup)
|7-8 weeks
|145 g (1+4/8 cup)
|190 g (2 cup)
|230 g (2+4/8 cup)
|280 g (3 cup)