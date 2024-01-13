Mini Adult
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Mini Adult is tailor made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your small breed adult dog. ￼Complete feed for dogs - For adult small breed dogs (weight between 1 and 10 kg) - Over 10 months old.
Sizes available
50g
800g
1.1kg
2kg
4kg
8kg
9kg
Suitable for small breed dogs over 10 months old that weigh up to 10kg, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult mini dog in mind.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Because small breed dogs like yours tend to have high energy needs, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult is formulated with nutrients that help to meet those energy needs, whilst also helping your dog to maintain a healthy weight.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Some small breed dogs have fussier appetites than others, that's why ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult's formula contains a selection of exclusive flavourings. It is this enhanced palatability that directly appeals to even the fussiest of dogs.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult also contains a variety of nutrients that help to support and maintain the health of your dog's skin and coat.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult is also available as wet food in delicious gravy.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.
Adapted energy
Helps maintain a healthy weight in small breed dogs by perfectly meeting their high energy needs. Contains L-carnitine.
Enhanced palatability
Satisfies the fussy appetite of small breed dogs by means of its formulation and a selection of exclusive flavourings.
Coat condition
This formula contains nutrients that help support a healthy skin. Enriched with EPA-DHA.
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|2 kg
|40 g (4/8 cup)
|47 g (4/8 cup)
|53 g (5/8 cup)
|3 kg
|55 g (5/8 cup)
|63 g (6/8 cup)
|72 g (6/8cup)
|4 kg
|68 g (6/8 cup)
|79 g (7/8 cup)
|89 g (1 cup)
|5 kg
|80 g (7/8 cup)
|93 g (1 cup)
|105 g (1+1/8 cup)
|6 kg
|92 g (1 cup)
|106 g (1+1/8 cup)
|121 g (1+3/8 cup)
|7 kg
|103 g (1+1/8 cup)
|119 g (1+3/8 cup)
|136 g (1+4/8 cup)
|8 kg
|114 g (1+2/8 cup)
|132 g (1+4/8 cup)
|150 g (1+5/8 cup)
|9 kg
|125 g (1+3/8 cup)
|144 g (1+5/8 cup)
|164 g (1+6/8 cup)
|10 kg
|135 g (1+4/8 cup)
|156 g (1+6/8 cup)
|177 g (2 cups)