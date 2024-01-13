Mini Adult

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Mini Adult is tailor made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your small breed adult dog. ￼Complete feed for dogs - For adult small breed dogs (weight between 1 and 10 kg) - Over 10 months old.

Sizes available

50g

800g

1.1kg

2kg

4kg

8kg

9kg

What is the right portion?
PRODUCT DETAILS

Suitable for small breed dogs over 10 months old that weigh up to 10kg, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult mini dog in mind.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Because small breed dogs like yours tend to have high energy needs, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult is formulated with nutrients that help to meet those energy needs, whilst also helping your dog to maintain a healthy weight.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Some small breed dogs have fussier appetites than others, that's why ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult's formula contains a selection of exclusive flavourings. It is this enhanced palatability that directly appeals to even the fussiest of dogs.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult also contains a variety of nutrients that help to support and maintain the health of your dog's skin and coat.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult is also available as wet food in delicious gravy.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

BENEFITS

Adapted energy

Helps maintain a healthy weight in small breed dogs by perfectly meeting their high energy needs. Contains L-carnitine.

Enhanced palatability

Satisfies the fussy appetite of small breed dogs by means of its formulation and a selection of exclusive flavourings.

Coat condition

This formula contains nutrients that help support a healthy skin. Enriched with EPA-DHA.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

