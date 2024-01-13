ROYAL CANIN® Mini Indoor Adult is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to meet your small indoor dog’s particular needs and support them throughout their adult years. This kibble is suitable for indoor dogs over 10 months old and weigh up to 10kg. With a precise calorie content, this formula is designed to meet the energy needs of indoor dogs while helping them maintain a healthy weight. This kibble helps support healthy digestion as well as reduce faecal smell and volume thanks to its unique blend of fibres, highly digestible proteins and prebiotics. Adapted to your indoor dog’s lifestyle, this formula contains beneficial vitamins and highly digestible nutrients for maximal absorption, helping support their overall health. This kibble has a combination of flavourings to stimulate your indoor dog’s appetite and is shaped to suit their miniature jaws. This helps even the most discerning eaters get the vital nutrients they need.