MINI INDOOR ADULT
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult small breed dogs (up to 10kg) living mainly indoors - Over 10 months old
Sizes available
1.5kg
ROYAL CANIN® Mini Indoor Adult is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to meet your small indoor dog’s particular needs and support them throughout their adult years. This kibble is suitable for indoor dogs over 10 months old and weigh up to 10kg. With a precise calorie content, this formula is designed to meet the energy needs of indoor dogs while helping them maintain a healthy weight. This kibble helps support healthy digestion as well as reduce faecal smell and volume thanks to its unique blend of fibres, highly digestible proteins and prebiotics. Adapted to your indoor dog’s lifestyle, this formula contains beneficial vitamins and highly digestible nutrients for maximal absorption, helping support their overall health. This kibble has a combination of flavourings to stimulate your indoor dog’s appetite and is shaped to suit their miniature jaws. This helps even the most discerning eaters get the vital nutrients they need.
1A - HEALTHY WEIGHT - SHORT TEXT
Formulated with just the right amount of calories to give small indoor dogs the energy they need to help maintain a healthy weight and an optimal body condition.
1B- HEALTHY WEIGHT - LONG TEXT
Small indoor dogs require a nutrition adapted to their lifestyle. It is formulated with just the right amount of calories to give small indoor dogs the energy they need to help maintain a healthy weight and an optimal body condition.
2A - DIGESTIVE HEALTH & STOOL QUALITY - SHORT TEXT
Helps support digestive health and reduce stool odour and volume with a combination of prebiotics, highly digestible proteins, and a specific fibre blend.
2B - DIGESTIVE HEALTH & STOOL QUALITY - LONG TEXT
Small indoor dogs require an adapted support to their indoor life. This formula helps support digestive health and reduce stool odour & volume with a combination of prebiotics, highly digestible proteins, and a specific fibre blend.
3A - INDOOR LIVING SUPPORT - SHORT TEXT
Adapted to your dog's lifestyle and contains vitamins and highly digestible nutrients for a maximal absorption.
3B - INDOOR LIVING SUPPORT - LONG TEXT
During adulthood, small indoor dogs need dedicated nutrients to stay active and healthy in urban environment. Adapted to your dog's lifestyle and contains vitamins and highly digestible nutrients for a maximal absorption.
4A - ENHANCED PALATABILITY - SHORT TEXT
Satisfies appetites with exclusive aromas.
4B - ENHANCED PALATABILITY - LONG TEXT
This small-sized kibble satisfies small dogs' appetite with exclusive aromas.
5 - HEALTHY COAT
Enriched with a blend of nutrients to help support a shiny coat and healthy skin.
FEEDING GUIDELINE
24H KIBBLE ONLY DOG'S ACTIVITY - + ++ DOG'S WEIGHT X kg grams per day Always keep fresh drinking water available Metabolisable energy X kcal/kg XX ml = XX g
|DOG IDEAL WEIGHT (kg)
|LOW ACTIVITY
|MODERATE ACTIVITY
|HIGH ACTIVITY
|2
|42 g (3/8 cup)
|49 g (4/8 cup
|56 g (5/8 cup)
|4
|71 g (6/8 cup)
|83 g (7/8 cup
|94 g (1 cup)
|6
|97 g (1 cup)
|112 g (1 cup + 1/8 cup
|127 g (1 cup + 2/8 cup)
|8
|120 g (1 cup + 2/8 cup)
|139 g (1 cup + 3/8 cup
|158 g (1 cup + 5/8 cup)
|10
|142 g (1 cup + 4/8 cup)
|164 g (1 cup + 5/8 cup
|186 g (1 cup + 7/8 cup)