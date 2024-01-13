Shih Tzu Puppy

Shih Tzu Puppy

Dry food for Dog

Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Shih Tzu puppies - Up to 10 months old.

Sizes available

500g

1.5kg

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Immune system support

Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Shih Tzu Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a patented* complex of antioxidants including vitamin E. *France, patent No EP1146870.

Healthy skin & coat

This formula helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex), maintain skin health (EPA & DHA, vitamin A) and nourish the coat. Enriched with borage oil.

Exclusive kibble: special brachycephalic jaw

A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Shih Tzu puppy to pick up and to encourage him to chew.

Digestive health

Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

