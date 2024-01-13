Sporting Life Trail 4300
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult dogs with long periods of sustained activity.
Sizes available
1kg
3kg
15kg
Continual energy
Contains balanced levels of carbohydrates (28%) and fatty acids (21%). Carbohydrates provideenergy which can be used quickly from the early stage of physical effort whereas fatty acids areused gradually over the exercise period to maximise performance in sporting and working dogswith long periods of sustained activity.
Sport performance +
Maintaining health in sporting and working dogs is essential to achieve the best performance.“SPORT PERFORMANCE +” is an exclusive combination of nutrients which helps maintainhealthy joints, supports a healthy digestive system (highly digestible L.I.P., specific fibres: MOS, psyllium), and helps neutralise free radicals thanks to a strengthened antioxidant cocktail (vitamin E, lutein, beta-carotene).
Muscle condition
Activity increases the need for oxygen delivery to muscles as well as the protein turnover.Thanks to a high level of protein (28%), TRAIL 4300 supports oxygen delivery to muscles and contributes to maintaining muscle mass.
|Dog weight (kg)
|(g)
|(cup)
|5 kg
|102 - 162 g
|1 - 1 + 4/8 cup
|10 kg
|172 - 273 g
|1 + 5/8 - 2 + 5/8 cup
|15 kg
|233 - 369 g
|2 + 2/8 - 3 + 4/8 cup
|20 kg
|289 - 458 g
|2 + 6/8 - 4 + 3/8 cup
|30 kg
|392 - 621 g
|3 + 6/8 - 5 + 7/8 cup
|40 kg
|487 - 771 g
|4 + 5/8 - 7 + 2/8 cup
|55 kg
|618 - 979 g
|5 + 7/8 - 9 + 2/8 cup