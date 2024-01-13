HEPATIC
Wet food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
1 x 420g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Benefits: Adapted Protein Content / Low Copper / High Energy ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Hepatic is specifically formulated to help support your dog’s liver health in cases of chronic liver insufficiency or similar liver sensitivities. Adapted levels of high quality proteins to support liver function in the case of chronic liver insufficiency. Low level of copper to help minimize its accumulation in liver cells. A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. Mixed feeding possibilities: To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Hepatic in Loaf is also available as dry food*. Mixed feeding provides your dog with a variety of textures, helping to stimulate their appetite. Wet food offers a rich aroma, and its moisture content helps to keep your pet hydrated, while dry food delivers nutrition in small serving sizes to avoid overloading the gastrointestinal tract. *Subject to product availability.
5B. LOW COPPER
Low level of copper to help minimize its accumulation in liver cells.
5C. HIGH ENERGY
A high energy content to reduce meal volume and decrease intestinal load.
5A. ADAPTED PROTEIN CONTENT
Adapted levels of high quality proteins to support liver function in the case of chronic liver insufficiency.
Formula Features
4D. Prebiotics to promote a balanced, healthy microbiota.
Sensitivities
2C. Impaired nutrient metabolism and lack of appetite makes it difficult for the dog to maintain a healthy body weight.
FEEDING GUIDELINES 200g Can label text
200g Can label text NET WEIGHT X g Feeding instructions kg cans only Manufactured by : Imported by: Imported and distributed by: If you use body conditions on the small cans too, then add: Weight condition Thin Normal Overweight
FEEDING GUIDELINES 420g Can label text
420g Can label text NET WEIGHT X g Feeding instructions kg Weight condition Thin Normal Overweight Water Manufactured by: Imported by: Imported and distributed by: © Royal Canin SAS. All Rights Reserved.
Formula Features
4B. Highly digestible ingredients and adapted level of copper.
Formula Feature Text
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
LEGAL TEXT
BEST BEFORE NET WEIGHT / Net weight www.royalcanin.com Manufactured in the EU unless the factory identification code is ZA, RU, CN or KO. ©Royal Canin SAS. All Rights Reserved.
|Body Condition
|Dog's Weight (kg)
|THIN
|THIN
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|144
|3/4
|126
|3/4
|109
|1/2
|4
|242
|1 + 1/4
|213
|1
|184
|1
|6
|328
|1 + 3/4
|288
|1 + 1/2
|249
|1 + 1/4
|8
|406
|2
|358
|1 + 3/4
|309
|1 + 1/2
|10
|480
|2 + 1/2
|423
|2
|365
|1 + 3/4
|15
|651
|3 + 1/4
|573
|2 + 3/4
|495
|2 + 1/2
|20
|808
|4
|711
|3 + 1/2
|614
|3
|25
|955
|4 + 3/4
|841
|4 + 1/4
|726
|3 + 3/4
|30
|1,095
|5 + 1/2
|964
|4 + 3/4
|832
|4 + 1/4
|35
|1,229
|6 + 1/4
|1,082
|5 + 1/2
|934
|4 + 3/4
|40
|1,359
|6 + 3/4
|1,196
|6
|1,033
|5 + 1/4
|45
|1,484
|7 + 1/2
|1,306
|6 + 1/2
|1,128
|5 + 3/4
|50
|1,607
|8
|1,414
|7
|1,221
|6
|60
|1,842
|9 + 1/4
|1,621
|8
|1,400
|7
|70
|2,068
|10 + 1/4
|1,820
|9
|1,571
|7 + 3/4
|80
|2,286
|11 + 1/2
|2,011
|10
|1,737
|8 + 3/4
|Body Condition
|Dog's Weight (kg)
|Can (420g)
|THIN
|THIN
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|Dry (g)
|Dry (cup)
|Dry (g)
|Dry (cup)
|Dry (g)
|Dry (cup)
|2
|1/4
|15
|1/8
|8
|1/8
|2
|0
|4
|1/4
|52
|5/8
|41
|4/8
|30
|3/8
|6
|1/4
|84
|1
|69
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|8
|1/4
|114
|1 +3/8
|95
|1 + 1/8
|77
|7/8
|10
|1/2
|102
|1 + 1/8
|80
|7/8
|58
|5/8
|15
|1/2
|166
|1 + 7/8
|137
|1 + 5/8
|107
|1 + 2/8
|20
|1
|146
|1 + 6/8
|110
|1 + 2/8
|73
|7/8
|25
|1
|202
|2 + 3/8
|159
|1+ 7/8
|115
|1 + 3/8
|30
|1
|255
|3
|205
|2 + 3/8
|155
|1 + 6/8
|35
|1
|305
|3 + 4/8
|250
|2 + 7/8
|194
|2 + 2/8
|40
|1
|354
|4 + 1/8
|292
|3 + 3/8
|231
|2 + 5/8
|45
|1
|401
|4 + 5/8
|334
|3 + 7/8
|267
|3 + 1/8
|50
|1
|447
|5 + 1/8
|375
|4 + 3/8
|302
|3 + 4/8
|55
|1
|492
|5 + 6/8
|414
|4 + 6/8
|336
|3 + 7/8
|60
|1
|536
|6 + 2/8
|453
|5 + 2/8
|369
|4 + 2/8
|70
|1
|621
|7 + 2/8
|528
|6 + 1/8
|434
|5
|80
|1
|703
|8 + 1/8
|600
|7
|496
|5 + 6/8
|Body Condition
|Dog's Weight (kg)
|Can (200g)
|THIN
|THIN
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|Dry (g)
|Dry (cup)
|Dry (g)
|Dry (cup)
|Dry (g)
|Dry (cup)
|2
|1/4
|35
|3/8
|29
|3/8
|22
|2/8
|4
|1/4
|53
|5/8
|42
|4/8
|32
|3/8
|6
|1/2
|86
|1
|71
|7/8
|56
|5/8
|8
|1/2
|78
|7/8
|59
|6/8
|41
|4/8
|10
|1
|106
|1 + 2/8
|84
|1
|62
|6/8
|15
|1
|170
|2
|141
|1 + 5/8
|111
|1 + 2/8
|20
|1
|229
|2 + 5/8
|193
|2 + 2/8
|156
|1 + 6/8
|25
|1
|285
|3 + 2/8
|241
|2 + 6/8
|198
|2 + 2/8
|30
|1
|337
|3 + 7/8
|288
|3 + 3/8
|238
|2 + 6/8
|35
|1
|388
|4 + 4/8
|332
|3 + 7/8
|277
|3 + 2/8
|40
|1
|437
|5
|375
|4 + 3/8
|314
|3 + 5/8
|45
|1
|484
|5 + 5/8
|417
|4 + 7/8
|350
|4
|50
|1
|530
|6 + 1/8
|458
|5 + 2/8
|385
|4 + 4/8
|55
|1
|575
|6 + 5/8
|497
|5 + 6/8
|419
|4 + 7/8
|60
|1
|619
|7 + 1/8
|536
|6 + 2/8
|452
|5 + 2/8
|70
|1
|704
|8 + 1/8
|611
|7 + 1/8
|517
|6
|80
|1
|786
|9 + 1/8
|683
|7 + 7/8
|579
|6 + 6/8