HYPOALLERGENIC
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
2kg
7kg
14kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
5A. HYDROLYSED PROTEIN
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
5C. DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Helps regulate the intestinal transit and supports a balanced digestive flora.
5B. EPA/DHA & SKIN BARRIER
Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin & digestion. Formulated to support the skin's natural protective barrier.
FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids.
SENSITIVITIES
2C. Dogs with food sensitivities are prone to gastro-intestinal health issues.
PACKAGING TEXT
3D. Commitments Claims
LEGAL TEXT
FORMULA GENERAL TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs' health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
FEEDING GUIDELINE
HOW TO FEED YOUR DOG? DRY ONLY MIX: DRY+WET DOG WEIGHT kg WEIGHT CONDITION THIN NORMAL OVERWEIGHT OR BEST MIX FEEDING WITH: WATER g Metabolisable energy: Kcal/kg
MIX-FEEDING SENTENCE
*Other ROYAL CANIN® wet products may also be compatible for mixed feeding with this formula. Please ask your veterinarian for advice.
|DOG’S WEIGHT (kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|THIN
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|Grams
|Cups
|2
|52
|5/8
|45
|4/8
|39
|4/8
|4
|87
|1
|76
|7/8
|66
|6/8
|6
|118
|1 + 3/8
|103
|1 + 2/8
|89
|1
|8
|146
|1 + 6/8
|128
|1 + 4/8
|111
|1 + 2/8
|10
|172
|2
|152
|1 + 6/8
|131
|1 + 4/8
|15
|234
|2 + 6/8
|206
|2 + 3/8
|178
|2
|20
|290
|3 + 3/8
|255
|3
|220
|2 + 4/8
|25
|343
|4
|302
|3 + 4/8
|261
|3
|30
|393
|4 + 4/8
|346
|4
|299
|3 + 4/8
|35
|441
|5 + 1/8
|388
|4 + 4/8
|335
|3 + 7/8
|40
|488
|5 + 5/8
|429
|5
|371
|4 + 2/8
|45
|533
|6 + 1/8
|469
|5 + 3/8
|405
|4 + 6/8
|50
|577
|6 + 5/8
|508
|5 + 7/8
|438
|5 + 1/8
|55
|620
|7 + 1/8
|545
|6 + 2/8
|471
|5 + 4/8
|60
|661
|7 + 5/8
|582
|6 + 6/8
|503
|5 + 7/8
|70
|742
|8 + 5/8
|653
|7 + 4/8
|564
|6 + 4/8
|80
|821
|9 + 4/8
|722
|8 + 3/8
|624
|7 + 2/8