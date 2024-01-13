HYPOALLERGENIC
Wet food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
Sizes available
1 x 400g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
5B. SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
5A. HYDROLYSED PROTEIN
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
|MIX FEEDING:
|HYPOALLERGENIC DRY
|+HYPOALLERGENIC
|400G WET
|DOG'S WEIGHT (Kg)
|CAN
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|THIN
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|Dry (g))
|CUP (240 cm3)
|Dry (g))
|CUP (240 cm3)
|Dry (g))
|CUP (240 cm3)
|2
|1/4+
|28
|3/8
|22
|2/8
|15
|1/8
|4
|1/4+
|63
|6/8
|53
|5/8
|42
|4/8
|6
|1/2+
|70
|6/8
|56
|5/8
|42
|4/8
|8
|1/2+
|98
|1 + 1/8
|81
|7/8
|63
|6/8
|10
|1/2+
|125
|1 + 4/8
|104
|1 + 2/8
|84
|1
|15
|1+
|139
|1 + 5/8
|111
|1 + 2/8
|83
|1
|20
|1+
|195
|2 + 2/8
|160
|1 + 7/8
|126
|1 + 4/8
|25
|1+
|248
|2 + 7/8
|207
|2 + 3/8
|166
|1 + 7/8
|30
|1+
|298
|3 + 4/8
|251
|2 + 7/8
|204
|2 + 3/8
|35
|1+
|346
|4
|294
|3 + 3/8
|241
|2 + 6/8
|40
|1+
|393
|4 + 4/8
|334
|3 + 7/8
|276
|3 + 2/8
|45
|1+
|438
|5 + 1/8
|374
|4 + 3/8
|310
|3 + 5/8
|50
|1+
|482
|5 + 5/8
|413
|4 + 6/8
|343
|4
|55
|1+
|525
|6 + 1/8
|450
|5 + 2/8
|376
|4 + 3/8
|60
|1+
|566
|6 + 4/8
|487
|5 + 5/8
|408
|4 + 6/8
|70
|1+
|647
|7 + 4/8
|558
|6 + 4/8
|469
|5 + 3/8
|80
|1+
|726
|8 + 3/8
|627
|7 + 2/8
|529
|6 + 1/8
|MIX FEEDING:
|HYPOALLERGENIC DRY
|+HYPOALLERGENIC
|200G WET
|DOG'S WEIGHT (Kg)
|CAN
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|THIN
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|Dry (g))
|CUP (240 cm3)
|Dry (g)
|CUP (240 cm3)
|Dry (g)
|CUP (240 cm3)
|2
|1/2+
|28
|3/8
|22
|2/8
|15
|1/8
|4
|1/2+
|63
|6/8
|53
|5/8
|42
|4/8
|6
|1+
|70
|6/8
|56
|5/8
|42
|4/8
|8
|1+
|98
|1 + 1/8
|81
|7/8
|63
|6/8
|10
|1+
|125
|125125
|104
|1 + 2/8
|84
|1
|15
|1+
|186
|2 + 1/8
|158
|1 + 7/8
|130
|1 + 4/8
|20
|1+
|243
|2 + 6/8
|208
|2 + 3/8
|173
|2
|25
|1+
|295
|3 + 3/8
|254
|3
|213
|2 + 4/8
|30
|1+
|346
|4
|299
|3 + 4/8
|251
|2 + 7/8
|35
|1+
|394
|4+ 4/8
|341
|4
|288
|3 + 3/8
|40
|1+
|440
|5 + 1/8
|382
|4 + 3/8
|323
|3 + 6/8
|45
|1+
|485
|5 + 5/8
|422
|4 + 7/8
|358
|4 + 1/8
|50
|1+
|529
|6 + 1/8
|460
|5 + 3/8
|391
|4 + 4/8
|55
|1+
|572
|6 + 5/8
|498
|5 + 6/8
|423
|4 + 7/8
|60
|1+
|614
|7 + 1/8
|534
|6 + 1/8
|455
|5 + 2/8
|70
|1+
|695
|8
|606
|7
|517
|6
|80
|1+
|773
|9
|675
|7 + 6/8
|576
|6 + 5/8
|HYPOALLERGENIC WET Dog Can 400g
|DOG’S WEIGHT (kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|THIN
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|Grams
|Can
|Grams
|Can
|Grams
|Can
|2
|217
|2/4
|191
|2/4
|165
|2/4
|4
|366
|1
|322
|3/4
|278
|3/4
|6
|496
|1 +1/4
|436
|1
|377
|1
|8
|615
|1 +2/4
|541
|1 +1/4
|467
|1 +1/4
|10
|727
|1 +3/4
|640
|1 +2/4
|552
|1 +2/4
|15
|985
|2 +2/4
|867
|2 +1/4
|749
|1 +3/4
|20
|1 223
|3
|1 076
|2 +3/4
|929
|2 +1/4
|25
|1 445
|3 +2/4
|1 272
|3 +1/4
|1 098
|2 +3/4
|30
|1 657
|4 +1/4
|1 458
|3 +3/4
|1 259
|3 +1/4
|35
|1 860
|4 +3/4
|1 637
|4
|1 414
|3 +2/4
|40
|2 056
|5 +1/4
|1 809
|4 +2/4
|1 563
|4
|45
|2 246
|5 +2/4
|1 976
|5
|1 707
|4 +1/4
|50
|2 431
|6
|2 139
|5 +1/4
|1 847
|4 +2/4
|55
|2 611
|6 +2/4
|2 297
|5 +3/4
|1 984
|5
|60
|2 787
|7
|2 452
|6 +1/4
|2 118
|5 +1/4
|70
|3 128
|7 +3/4
|2 753
|7
|2 378
|6
|80
|3 458
|8 +3/4
|3 043
|7 + 2/4
|2 628
|6 +2/4
|HYPOALLERGENIC WET Dog Can 200g
|DOG’S WEIGHT (kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|THIN
|NORMAL
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|OVERWEIGHT
|Grams
|Can
|Grams
|Can
|Grams
|Can
|2
|217
|1
|191
|1
|165
|3/4
|4
|366
|1 +3/4
|322
|1 +2/4
|6
|496
|2 +2/4
|436
|2 +1/4
|377
|2
|8
|615
|3
|541
|2 +3/4
|467
|2 +1/4
|10
|727
|3 +3/4
|640
|3 +1/4
|552
|2 +3/4
|15
|985
|5
|867
|4 +1/4
|749
|3 +3/4
|20
|1 223
|6
|1 076
|5 +2/4
|929
|4 +3/4
|25
|1 445
|7 +1/4
|1 272
|6 +1/4
|1 098
|5 +2/4
|30
|1 657
|8 +1/4
|1 458
|7 +1/4
|1 259
|6 +1/4
|35
|1 860
|9 +1/4
|1 637
|8 +1/4
|1 414
|7
|40
|2 056
|10 +1/4
|1 809
|9
|1 563
|45
|2 246
|11 +1/4
|1 976
|10
|1 707
|8 +2/4
|50
|2 431
|12 +1/4
|2 139
|10 +3/4
|1 847
|9 +1/4
|55
|2 611
|13
|2 297
|11 +2/4
|1 984
|10
|60
|2 787
|14
|2 452
|12 +1/4
|2 118
|10 +2/4
|70
|3 128
|15 +3/4
|2 753
|13 +3/4
|2 378
|12
|80
|3 458
|17 +1/4
|3 043
|15 +1/4
|2 628
|13 +1/4