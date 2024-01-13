RENAL
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs
2kg
7kg
14kg
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Benefits: Renal support / Adapted energy / Aromatic choice ROYAL CANIN® Renal is formulated to help support your dog’s kidneys in cases of chronic kidney disease or acute kidney injury. This diet is formulated with a low phosphorus content and provides a moderate amount of high-quality proteins to help support kidney function. This formula’s adapted energy content reduces the volume of each meal, helping to compensate decreased appetite in some dogs. To help stimulate your dog’s appetite, this diet is formulated with a specific aromatic profile and has a dedicated kibble shape, size, and texture. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each dog’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Renal is also available as wet food with either thin slices in gravy, or with a soft, loaf-like texture, and as dry food Renal Special and Renal Select with different kibble shape, texture and aromatic profile*. *Subject to product availability
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs’ health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
*Other ROYAL CANIN® wet products may also be compatible for mixed feeding with this formula. Please ask your veterinarian for advice.
2C. Quality of life may be impacted with visible signs, such as food aversion and digestive issues.
2B. Dogs with kidney issues tend to drink and urinate more often.
2A. An impaired kidney function prevents dogs from effectively filtering wastes from the blood.
4D. Unique aromatic profile and square kibble shape.
4C. Enriched with EPA+DHA and antioxidants.
4B. Low phosphorus and adapted protein content.
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the dog's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the dog's quality of life.
|Adult weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|Dog weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grammes
|cup(s)
|2
|53
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|40
|4/8
|4
|89
|1
|78
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|6
|120
|1+3/8
|106
|1+1/8
|91
|1
|8
|149
|1+5/8
|131
|1+3/8
|113
|1+2/8
|10
|176
|1+7/8
|155
|1+6/8
|134
|1+4/8
|15
|239
|2+5/8
|210
|2+2/8
|182
|2
|20
|297
|3+2/8
|261
|2+7/8
|226
|2+4/8
|25
|351
|3+7/8
|309
|3+3/8
|267
|2+7/8
|30
|402
|4+3/8
|354
|3+7/8
|306
|3+3/8
|35
|451
|5
|397
|4+3/8
|343
|3+6/8
|40
|499
|5+4/8
|439
|4+7/8
|379
|4+1/8
|45
|545
|6
|480
|5+2/8
|414
|4+4/8
|50
|590
|6+4/8
|519
|5+6/8
|448
|4+7/8
|55
|634
|7
|558
|6+1/8
|482
|5+2/8
|60
|676
|7+3/8
|595
|6+4/8
|514
|5+5/8
|65
|718
|7+7/8
|632
|6+7/8
|546
|6
|70
|759
|8+3/8
|668
|7+3/8
|577
|6+3/8
|80
|839
|9+2/8
|739
|8+1/8
|638
|7