Urinary S/O
Dry food for Dog
Complete dietetic feed for adult dogs.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
50g
2kg
7.5kg
13kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.
Low magnesium
Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite crystals.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Composition: Maize flour, rice, animal fats, dehydrated poultry protein, maize gluten, minerals, hydrolysed animal proteins, vegetable fibres, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, marigold extract (source of lutein). Protein sources: dehydrated poultry protein,hydrolysed animal proteins.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 15500IU, Vitamin D3: 1000IU, E1 (Iron): 44mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.4mg, E4 (Copper): 13mg, E5 (Manganese): 57mg, E6 (Zinc): 147mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.06mg, Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulfate (0.88%).Preservatives - Antioxidants.***Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 18.0% - Fat content: 17.0% - Crude ash: 6.4% - Crude fibres: 2.2% - Calcium: 0.5% - Phosphorous: 0.5% - Sodium: 1.1% - Chloride: 2.14% - Potassium: 0.8%- Magnesium: 0.04% - Sulphur: 0.5% - Urine acidifying substances: calcium sulfate (0.88%) DL - methionine (0.6%)- EPA and DHA: 0.21%.
|Feeding rules for 24h:
|Dry only
|Mix : dry + wet
|Dry only
|Mix : dry + wet
|Dry only
|Mix : dry + wet
|Dog weight (Kg)
|Thin
|Thin
|Normal
|Normal
|Overweight
|Overweight
|2
|54g
|28g + 1 pouch
|48g
|21g + 1 pouch
|41g
|15g + 1 pouch
|5
|108g
|81g + 1 pouch
|95g
|69g + 1 pouch
|82g
|56g + 1 pouch
|10
|181g
|155g + 1 pouch
|159g
|163g + 1 pouch
|138g
|111g + 1 pouch
|15
|245g
|219g + 1 pouch
|216g
|190g + 1 pouch
|187g
|160g + 1 pouch
|20
|305g
|278g + 1 pouch
|268g
|242g + 1 pouch
|232g
|205g + 1 pouch