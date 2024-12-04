Introducing your puppy to adults, children and pets

Introduction checklist

Introduce scent early Before bringing your puppy home, it’s a good idea to give them a blanket carrying your existing pets’ scent and vice versa. Then they smell familiar to each other when they meet.

Check vaccinations Make sure your puppy’s been vaccinated before introducing them to other dogs.

Reduce the threat Introduce other pets to your new puppy one by one on neutral ground, such as the garden or a park, so they’re less likely to feel threatened. Keep them both on a lead and give them plenty of time to sniff around and get used to one another.

Be patient Avoid chastising other pets if they don’t react positively. Animals need to establish their own rules and hierarchy to live harmoniously and older pets usually lead the way with this.

Set up a safe zone Give your puppy a place to escape to when they’re tired or intimidated.

Always supervise Never leave your puppy alone with other pets.