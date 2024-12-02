When it comes to giving guidance on how much exercise a puppy needs, it is very difficult to give a precise answer. The simple truth is that the amount of exercise a puppy should have, depends on each individual puppy.

As a starting point however, consider your dog’s size and breed type. Smaller dogs tend to mature to adulthood at between 6 and 12 months old and therefore are able to tolerate increased levels of exercise at an earlier age. Exercise for puppies who will grow into larger dogs needs to be carefully monitored for a longer period of time – they may grow quickly but they mature slowly. They won’t achieve adulthood until they are between 18 and 24 months.

A general guide is to aim to exercise your puppy for five minutes for every month of their age, twice a day; so a 4 month old puppy could be exercised 20 minutes, twice a day, whereas an 8 month old puppy could be exercised for 40 minutes, twice daily.

You should also consider the type of exercise, as well as the length of exercise sessions. You can help to meet your puppies exercise requirements by providing a mix of walking, playing, training and socialising. Try to avoid activities that involve a lot of jumping or climbing, as this puts extra stain on the joints of growing dogs which is particularly important for large and giant breed puppies.

Always take care to look for signs of tiredness or even exhaustion in any puppies as they grow. They may start to feel uncomfortable, which can take the fun out of their play. If you spot your puppy beginning to tire, stop for today and review how much exercise they have had. You may need to reduce the amount of exercise they are currently getting.