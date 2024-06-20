Healthy Start: Puppy & Kitten Recruitment Programme
Participating Outlets
Pet Shops & Vet Shops:
About Cats & Dogs Benoni
About Cats & Dogs Rand Steam
Airport Pets
All About Animals Berg
Animal Junxion Cradlestone
Animal Junxion Northcliff
Animal Kingdom Hillfox
Bella Mia Vet Shop
Bella Mia Vetshop - Dunkeld
Canine Cafe Blubird
Canine&Co Waterfall
Canine Cafe Modderfontein
Canine&Co Bedfordview
Canine&Co Cedar
Canine&Co Greenside
Canine&Co Parkhurst
City Pets (Holdings) Lambton
Exclusive Vet Sunninghill
Exotic Aquarium & Pets
Family Pet Centre Fourways
Four Paws Pet Shop
Jungle Aquatics
Exclusive Vet Bryanpark
Midfeeds Pet Shop
Paws To Doors (PTY) LTD
Pets Eats & Treats Olivedale
Petsmart Value
Twisted Whiskers Hobart
Twisted Whiskers Pet Deli
V.I.P Pets Little Falls
Vets Foodies & Goodies
Veterinary Clinics:
Allens Nek Dierehospitaal
Bedfordview Veterinary Hospital
Benoni Vet Animal Hospital
Blouberg Dierekliniek
Boskruin Veterinary Clinic
Bryanston Veterinary Hospital
Craig View Veterinary Clinic
Craighall Veterinary Hospital
Driehoek Dierehospitaal
FourwaysVeterinary Hospital
Glen Marais Animal Hospital
Kempton Animal Hospital
Kenvalley Veterinary Clinic
Klipriver Dierekliniek
Linden Veterinary Clinic
Manorswood Veterinary Clinic
Mercury Street Veterinary Hospital
Muldersdrift Animal Clinic
New South Veterinary Centre
Noordheuwel Animal Clinic
Northrand Road Animal Clinic
Oaklands vet
Parktown North Veterinary Clinic
Rant-En-Dal Animal Hospital
Serala Animal Clinic
Terrace Road Veterinary Clinic
The Avenues Veterinary Clinic
The Glens Veterinary Hospital
Three Rivers Veterinary Clinic
Vaal Animal Clinic
Vet Deli
Boksburg Animal Hospital
Ted & Dale Brackenhurst
Bryaston Avian Exotics & small
Bryanpark Veterinary Clinic
Carletonville Animal Clinic
Kingdom Investments
Homestead Animal Clinic
Chartwell Veterinary Clinic
Fairlands Consulting Rooms
Greenside Animal Hospital
Helderkruin Vet Hospital
Oxford Road Vet Clinic
Palm Gardens Vet Clinic
Riverclub Veterinary Clinic
Savuti Veterinary Services
Sandown Veterinary Clinic
Animal Affair
Animal Antics
Animal Kingdom
Animal Worx Petshop
Faerie Glen Vetshop
Family Pet Center
Mr Pet The Village
Pet a Pond cc
Pet City Montana
Pets Pantry
Petz World
The Ark Petshop
The Queen Petshop Atterbury
The Queen Petshop Clubview
The Queen Petshop Gezina
The Queen Petshop Glenfair
The Queen Petshop Highveld
The Queen Petshop Moreleta
The Queen Petshop Ninapark
The Queen Petshop Queenscorner
The Queen Petshop Raslouw
The Queen Petshop Silveroaks
The Queen Petshop Waverley
The Queen Petshop Wingtip
The Queen Petshop Winmore
Vet Hyper
Vetzdirect Magalieskruin
Bakenkop Animal Hospital
Bergbos Dierekliniek
Brooklyn Animal Hospital
Centurion Animal Clinic
Ellisras Dierekliniek
Ifafi Dierekliniek
Monumentpark Animal Hospital
Noag se Dierekliniek
Petpassion Animal Care
Petstream
Pierre van Ryneveld
Sinoville Dierekliniek
Val de Grace Vet Hospital
Valley Farm
Waterkloof Animal Clinic
Waterkloof Glen Animal Hospital
Wilgers Vet Hospital
Zodiac Dierekliniek
Accuvet Vet Hospital
Animal Qi wellness Center
Frystraat Dierekliniek
Glenstantia Vet Clinic
Lyttelton Animal Hospital
Motsumi Dierekliniek
Olympus 24hour Animal hospital
Pretoria Noord Dierekliniek
Zwartkop Animal Clinic
Akira Animal Hospital
Pet Shops & Vet Shops:About Cats & Dogs Gardens
About Cats & Dogs Haasendal
About Cats & Dogs Parklands
About Cats & Dogs Sanctuary
About Cats & Dogs Stellenbosch
About Cats & Dogs SunValley
About Cats & Dogs Willowbridge
Animalab
Belvedere Vetshop
Boulevard Vetshop
Brackenfell Pets
Constantia Vetshop
Dog's Day Out
Fat Cats Bergvliet
Fat Cats Newlands
Hip Hop Animal Shop
Houtbay Vet shop
Longbeach Vetshop
Ocean Square Vetshop
Pet Plus Gordons Bay
Pet Plus Hout Bay
Pet Plus Lakeside
Pet Plus Simons Town
Pet Plus Tokai
Pets Unleashed
Pets4Life
Rondebosch Vetshop
SPCA Vetshop
Tableview Vetshop
Tanglez
The Dogfather
The Pet Centre
The Pet Grocer
The Pet Patch
The Pets Café
The Village Vetshop Plattekloof
Urban Tails Milnerton
Urban Tails Palmyra
Vet Loves Pet Lakeside
Vetshop @ Hermanus station
Vetshop @ Lionsquare
Vetshop @ Village Walk
Wellington Vetshop
About Cats & Dogs Zevenwacht
About Cats & Dogs Kuils River
Petworld Silwood
Petword Table Bay (RnD enterprise solutions)
Veterinary Clinics:Bergzicht Eden on the Bay
Bergzicht Malmesbury
Boulevard Animal Hospital
Caledon Vet
Ceres Veterinary Hospital
Forest Drive Vet
Gordon rd Vet
Hakuna Matata
Helderberg
Panorama
Penzance Vet
Petsavers
Plumstead Vet
Rondebosch Vet
St Francis Vet
Strand Animal Hospital
TEVA
Vet X Wellness
Wesland Vet Clinic
Yzerfontein Vet
Citivet-Tamboerskloof
Vetcross Paarl
De Boord Vet
Vetscape Small Animal Hospital
WAHG Pet wellness
TAH Animal Hospital Belmont
TAH Animal Hospital Kenilworth
TAH Animal Hospital Vetpoint
Ou Kaapse Vet
TAH animal hospital Tableview
TAH Animal Hospital Penisula
TAH Animal Hospital Plein Street Durbanville
TAH Animal Hospital Goodwood
TAH Animal Hospital Bellville
TAH Animal Hospital Parow
TAH Animal Hospital Kenridge
TAH Animal Hospital Sonstraal
TAH Animal Hospital Darling
TAH Animal Hospital Greenpoint
TAH Animal Hospital Rosmead
TAH Animal Hospital Sitari
Pet Shops & Vet Shops:Muddy Dog Company
Pets Café La Lucia
Petstop Cascades
Tails Up
Village Feeds
Westville Unleashed
Aloe Vet
Animal zone Vet
Aragon Vet
Ashburne Vet
Bulwer Street Vet
Chatsworth Animal Hospital
Hayfields Vet
Hillcrest Veterinary Hospital
Margate Vet
Mtunzini Vet
Notthingham Road Village Vet
Westville Veterinary Hospital
Doonside Veterinary Clinic
East Griqualand Vet services
Pet Shops & Vet Shops:Beacon Bay Vetshop
Coastal Aquariums
Gonubie Village Vetshop
Pet Masters Humerail
Pet Masters Jeffreys Bay
Pet Masters Sunridge Village
Pet Masters Walker Drive
Pet Masters Walmer
Vincent Vetshop
Vetshop@Spargs
Kowie Vet Clinic
Mount Croix Animal Hospital
Newton Park Vet
Summerstrand Vet
VitalVet George
VitalVet Mosselbay
Wild Coast Pets Crossways
Wild Coast Pets Stirling
Woodlands Vetshop
Preller Vetshop
Groovy Pets
Langenhovenpark Vetshop
Kimberley Vetshop
About Cats and Dogs
Fichardtpark Animal Clinic
Kimberley Vet Clinic
Heilbron Dierekliniek
Senekal Dierekliniek
Bethlehem Dierehospitaal
Dr Piet Louw
Boulevard Animal Hospital
Avontuur Vet Services
Memel Vets
The Queen White River
The Queen Ben Fleur
Central Vet Nelspruit
Eendedam Animal Clinic
Standerton Dierehospitaal
The Vets @66
Van Wijk Street Animal and Avian Hospital
White River Animal Hospital
The Queen Polokwane
Limpopo Wildlife Consultants
Provet Wildlife Services
Naboom Dierekliniek
Tzaneen Dierekliniek
Maroela Animal Hospital
Legacy Animal Clinic
Tambotie Animal Clinic