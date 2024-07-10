Tonkinese
Tonkinese cats are very vocal and communicate their needs to their owners out loud.
About the Tonkinese
Tonkinese cats like the company of people and they like to be the centre of attention.
The Tonkinese is a very sociable cat and would prefer to live with other cats for company. Intelligent and generous with their affection, Tonkinese cats will try to get involved with all household activities.Bron: belangrijke feiten en kenmerken uit het informatiearsenaal van het World Cat Congress (WCC)
Raskenmerken
Land: Myanmar
Vacht: Kortharig
Groottecategorie: Medium - Middelgrote rassen
Gemiddelde levensverwachting: 10-16 jaar
Actief / Aanhankelijk / Waarschuwing / Vriendelijk
Belangrijkste feiten
Vraagt veel aandacht
Heeft vrij weinig vachtverzorging nodig
en buitenshuis
