NEW RANGE OF SUPPLEMENTS CHEWS
WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF GIVING SUPPLEMENTS?
Prevent and support sensitivities
Whether your dog is prone to certain sensitivities or you want to prevent issues from arising, supplements provide targeted nutritional solutions for it's needs.
Support without disruption
Designed to complement your dog's existing meal plan, Royal Canin Supplements allow you to address health concerns without altering their main meal diet.
Joint discomfort
Skin sensitivities
Digestive issues
WHY CHOOSE ROYAL CANIN SUPPLEMENT CHEWS?
Backed by over 55 years of research, each formula includes nutrients to deliver visible results.
Explore the range
Support healthy digestion and stool quality
Helps maintain a balanced gut microbiome
Helps nourish skin and coat
Healthy ageing, Joint comfort
FAQ
Even if your dog's main meal provides complete and balanced nutrition, our chewable supplements can offer additional benefits depending on your dog’s needs. Your dog may have a sensitivity not covered by your chosen main meal diet or you may want to provide additional support. We offer four supplements to support different sensitivities.
Our chewable supplements should be given separate to mealtimes or as advised by your veterinarian. Make sure you follow the recommended feeding guidelines on the packet for the correct quantity of chews per day.
The number of chewable supplements you can offer each day depends on your dog’s size and weight. Simply follow the guidelines on the packet.
For USA: Yes – our Puppy Digestive & Immune Health Chewable Supplements are designed to support your puppy at this crucial life stage, with prebiotics and vitamins C and E. Puppy supplements can be given from six months of age onwards. For dogs under 5kg, the chew should be cut in half for ease of chewing.
Our chewable supplements are made in the USA.
The time it takes to notice visible results is variable depending on the type of chewable supplement used, along with the unique response of your pet. You may start to see some results in as little as two weeks.
Store our chewable supplements in a cool, dry place, away from children and pets.
If your pet has food allergies, talk to your veterinarian first to make sure our chewable supplements will suit your dog’s needs.
Behind every incredible ability there are unique needs
For over 55 years, Royal Canin has been scientifically observing dogs and cats to gain a richer understanding of their health needs, ensuring precise nutrition for every stage of their lives.