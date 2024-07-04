Vets use the body condition score to make it easier to check whether your cat is overweight or underweight. However, weighing a cat isn't always enough to determine they are a healthy shape, so the score assesses how they look and feel.

The body condition score uses a 9-point system that goes from emaciated at 1 to severely obese at 9. The three key factors assessed for the score are your cat’s ribs, waist and abdomen. A cat with a score of 5 is the ideal shape. This means they’re well proportioned with ribs you can easily feel, a waist you can see from above and an abdomen that tucks up behind their rib cage when seen from the side.

Your vet can help you work out your cat’s body condition score. It’s also important to take your cat for regular visits so your vet can help you monitor their shape as they age.