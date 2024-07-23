5 questions with Dr. Suchodolski



Do you have pets of your own?

We certainly do. We have 3 dogs--- a German Shepherd who is 12, a Boston Terrier, and a 2-year old mixed breed. A ‘Heinz 57’. The last two are rescues, and we got the German Shepherd from a breeder. We also have 7 chickens, 7 Guinea Fowl and a Pionus parrot who is 25 years old. They all get along really well. Whenever we get a new dog, we take it slow. The chickens stay in the coop for a while, though the parrot wanders around. Once everybody is acclimated, they all see it as normal. We like cats too but with all the birds and open fence-free land, it might be complicated to add them to our environment.

Who in your home names your pets?

Without a doubt, it is my kids. They get free reign, too, so we are often pleasantly surprised by the creativity behind the names – or, on the other hand, the total simplicity. But we have always wanted the kids to care for the animals as much as we do and this is a great way of making sure they are really implicated. So yes, the kids are in charge of naming at my house.

What's the weirdest work of your everyday work life?

No one word, but anything to do with poop. For me it is so normal - I see a poop sample as good bacteria and a healthy microbiome - so I am always surprised that people are grossed out by it. And they are. For us in the lab, poop is the key to understanding the microbiome. We know why it can be important. And speaking of normal for us but with a big ick factor for non-scientists: fecal transplants...

What would change for our animal friends if you had a magic wand?

The complexity of a new field would be made simpler and easier to understand so we could advance more quickly. Medicine has so many facets to it, there is no one simple solution, especially in GI disease and working with puppies and kittens. We want to help pet owners keep their pets healthy. Know where I can get one of those magic wands?

What would you be if you weren’t a scientist?

I could not imagine doing anything else. I have colleagues who are wistful, there are other things they might have enjoyed studying. But I love what I do so much. Looking back on my career, I have enjoyed every step of the way. If I could go back, I would still be a scientist, I wouldn’t change a thing. There’s no hope for me.