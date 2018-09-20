Common Cat Digestive Problems

A cat’s digestive system is delicately balanced, with the right levels of bacteria to keep it functioning well. Changes to diet, excessive grooming or broader, systemic illnesses can all disturb this balance and cause common – and treatable – digestive problems.

What are the symptoms of digestive problems in cats?

There are several symptoms to look out for if you believe your cat might have a digestive problem:

• Regurgitation or vomiting including hairballs

• Bad breath

• Diarrhea or constipation

• Reluctance to eat or struggles to eat

• Weight loss or a painful abdomen

If you spot any of these symptoms in your cat, it’s important to visit your veterinarian as soon as possible so they’ll be able to identify the cause and potential treatment.

Parasites and your cat’s digestion

Parasitic infections are common digestive problems cats suffer from. Two common parasites that affect cats include: giardia, which live on the lining of your cat’s small intestine, and coccidia, which they can ingest at the same time as their prey when picking it up outdoors. The latter also includes a type of parasite that can be transmitted to humans.



These microscopic parasites can cause abdominal discomfort, dehydration, and weight loss, and may also lead to severe diarrhea. Like vomiting, diarrhea can be an indicator of another illness that is affecting your cat. Vets make the distinction between large intestine and small intestine diarrhea, characterized by different signs and with different causes.

If your cat has large intestinal diarrhea, their stools will tend to be of the same volume or less than usual at one time, but more frequent than normal, but often include blood or mucus. You may also notice that their stool is softer at the end of the day. Your cat will also need to move their bowels urgently and frequently.



Small intestinal diarrhea in your cat tends to be of a large volume at one time, can have colour variation, such as green or orange, and may include undigested food. Your cat may also be suffering with vomiting, weight loss and flatulence.



One of the difficulties when checking your cat’s stool is that your cat may tend to go outside to evacuate its bowels. If this is the case, check whether your cat has feces around its anus, as this can be an indicator of diarrhea, and monitor how often it goes outside.



If you notice your cat exhibiting any of these signs, it’s important to take them to a veterinarian so the cause of the problem can be identified and properly treated. Many digestive issues can be managed with the right diet, so ask your veterinarian for advice on the best food to give your cat to support their digestive health.