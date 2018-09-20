Each stage of your cat’s life brings with it unique joys and challenges, particularly as they reach their senior years. Their behavioural and physical changes from the age of 10 onwards means you may have to change their environment, exercise and diet to support them in the latter part of their life.

Cats tend to live for 15 years on average, but it’s not uncommon for a cat to live to 20 years old – the equivalent of a 96-year-old human. Usually from around 11 years of age, you’ll start to notice external signs of ageing in your cat, and their nutritional requirements will also change.

Your cat's age in human years

Just as with humans, the ageing process is an individual experience and different cats will show signs of ageing at different times. However, in general your cat’s body will start to show the first signs of ageing at a cellular level at seven years old – but you won’t be able to see any outward symptoms until your cat is about 12 years old. From this point on, the cells in their body are slowing down and their bodily functions are less effective, including their heart and immune system.



The veterinary classification of your cat’s age is:



At seven to 10 years, your cat is mature

At 11 to 14 years, it’s considered senior

From 15 years upwards, it is classified as geriatric

To understand this in terms of human years, a 10-year-old cat would be the equivalent of a 56-year-old human. It’s not uncommon for cats to live up to 20 years – that’s the same as a 96-year-old human.

The signs of ageing in your cat

The signs of ageing in your cat



Although each individual cat will display signs of ageing differently, there are some common ageing processes which happen to every cat. Their smell, taste and hearing become less acute, which has an impact on their appetite. This can also be affected by dental issues, such as the teeth showing wear, gum disease or tooth loss. A combination of these problems can then lead to weight loss.



Their joints are less flexible, especially if affected by osteo-arthritis, which can result in severe pain and mobility issues. This inflexibility also affects their ability to groom themselves properly, which in turn has an impact on their coat and skin. The coat itself may become whiter and you might see decline in its quality as the sebaceous glands – which produce nourishing oils for the skin – are less productive. The natural ability to produce an immune response tends to decrease with age, exposing the cat to more risks of infection and disease. Several metabolic processes like digestion are also altered as the ability to process fats and proteins decreases as the cat grows older.



Senior cats may exhibit altered behaviours including a lack of interaction or making noises at unsociable times. They may sleep more, but less deeply, which can interrupt their routine and cause behavioural issues.

Your ageing cat’s environment

As your cat ages, their joints can start to wear down and they may begin to suffer from arthritis. They may become less mobile, unsteady on their feet, or struggle to get up and down from their favourite spots.

You can care for your ageing cat by providing ramps or stairs to high places they like to perch on, and making their bedding particularly comfortable so they are able to rest easily. A litter box with shallower sides can be helpful for older cats to reduce the strain of getting in and out.

Making their food, litter box and fresh water easily accessible – for example, by having these on each floor of your home – can also decrease any strains and stresses on their system. You should also avoid changing any aspects of their routine as this can aggravate any cognitive difficulties they might be having.

Exercising and grooming your ageing cat

Painful or sensitive joints can cause your cat to move less and be less willing to come when you call them. If they are in pain, they may also react badly to being picked up, and older cats often suffer with cognitive impairments which can cause them to behave unsociably.

However, exercising your ageing cat is important to maintain a healthy weight. Encouraging them to play gently during the day with their favourite toy can be an easy way to exercise them, and can help them establish a better sleep cycle by tiring them out in the day.

Decreased flexibility can mean older cats are less able to groom themselves properly, so it’s important you regularly brush them to remove dead hairs and keep their skin healthy.