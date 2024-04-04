Common symptoms of illness in kittens
Knowing the common health issues your kitten might face, and how to spot the early signs, can help you feel reassured and take better care of your kitten.
Common kitten health issues
During a kitten’s first year, they’re prone to a variety of illnesses and health issues. As a new owner, it can be difficult to know what’s normal and what are the signs of something more serious. Here are the key things to be aware of when it comes to kitten health.
Has your kitten’s behaviour changed?
One of the most important things you can do is watch your kitten’s behaviour closely. Any change that’s significantly out of character can be the first sign there’s something wrong. Look out for new behaviour patterns, such as aggression, restlessness, hiding, excessive meowing, weakness or reduced appetite or amount of activity. If your kitten doesn’t seem themselves, contact your veterinarian for guidance.
Kitten health problems – other typical symptoms
Keeping a close eye on your kitten’s physical characteristics will also enable you to spot telling changes. Here are a few things to keep an eye on:
5
1
2
3
6
4
5.Digestive system
Do they have vomiting, diarrhea, constipation or excessive thirst?
1.Ears, eyes, mouth, nose
Are your kitten’s ears leaking or scratched? Are their eyes watery or blurred? Is their nose dry, leaky or sneezy? Also check your kitten’s nose in case if is dry, leaky or sneezy.
2.Respiratory system
Are they coughing, sneezing or wheezing?
3.Skin and fur
Is it dull, brittle, oily or balding?
6.Urinary system
Are they urinating more often? Is it a different colour?
4.Weight and loss of appetite
Is your kitten losing weight or have they had a sudden weight gain? Do they have an apathy towards food, or have they stopped eating?