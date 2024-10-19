Tailored nutrition for mature and aging cats

Precise formulas with a selection of nutrients to support healthy aging in cats.

Support Healthy Aging

Many cats begin to show physical signs of aging between 7 and 10 years of age. Aging often means decreased energy, difficulty walking, and loss of appetite. Older cats also have a greater chance of developing various medical conditions. Your vet can recommend a diet to help support healthy aging.
Find a VeteranarianWhere to Buy

Read more about aging cats

Ageing cat lying down asleep on a cushion.

​How should I care for my ageing cat

Ageing cat lying down outside.

How old age affects cats

Ageing cat sitting down being examined by a vet.

​Common illnesses in older cats

Ageing cat lying down indoors on the carpet.

​End of life care for your cat

Ageing cat standing indoors eating from a red bowl.

What older cats need from their diet

Health advice for your cat

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.
Learn more