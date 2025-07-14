Our Guide to Medium-Sized Dogs
Medium-sized dogs hold a special place in the hearts of many prospective pet owners. Their versatile nature and ‘just right’ size make them popular with families and individuals. Medium breed dogs typically weigh between 24 to 52 lbs. Of course, specific weight and height ranges may differ depending on the individual dog.
Whether you are a first-time dog owner or looking to grow your four-legged family, there are many reasons to choose a medium-sized dog.
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What are the different types of medium-sized dogs?
Sociable
Family-Friendly
Sporting
Medium-sized sporting dogs are breeds that enjoy the outdoors, such as the Brittany Spaniel or the Vizsla.
Non-Shedding
Why you might choose a medium-sized dog?
Versatility
Medium-sized dogs are highly adaptable and can thrive both in smaller living spaces and homes with ample outdoor areas. They’re equally comfortable in urban and suburban environments.
Exercise Needs
With more moderate exercise requirements, medium-sized dogs will likely enjoy daily walks, playtime, and interactive games. They’re potentially a great fit for active families looking for a pet to get outside with.
Family-Friendly
Medium-sized dogs the perfect middle ground size-wise, which means they’re able to fit into a range of different households and family structures. Remember, though, that children should never be left alone with a dog, and training is imperative.
Trainability
Medium-sized dogs are intelligent and eager to please, making them relatively easy to train with positive reinforcement methods.
What physical features might you find in medium-sized dogs?Appearance often comes into play when choosing a new companion. Medium-sized breeds come with a variety of aesthetic options. Some of the factors you may consider when it comes to the look of your medium-sized dog include:
- White: Medium-size dogs like the Samoyed and American Eskimo Dog
- Brown: Medium-size breeds like the Cocker Spaniel, Chesapeake Bay Retriever, and Standard Poodle
- Black: Medium-sized breeds, such as the American Cocker Spaniel, Australian Kelpie, and Border Collie
- Red: Breeds like the Australian Shepherd and Irish Setter
- Grey: Medium-sized dogs like the Wirehaired Slovakian Pointer, which can also be large dogs, and Schnauzer
Popular medium-sized dog breeds
French Bulldog
Welsh Corgi
Shiba Inu
Border Collie
Australian Shepherd
Health issues to look out for with medium-sized dogs?
Like all dogs, there are some specific health issues that medium-sized breeds can be prone to. Your veterinarian will be your puppy’s best ally (besides you, of course), helping you monitor your medium-sized dog's health with regular check-ups and preventive care. Your breeder should have also genetically tested your potential puppy's parents to screen for possible health concerns. You can help support your dog's health and help reduce the risk of developing certain health issues by providing a complete and balanced diet, regular exercise, and a safe and nurturing environment. All of this should help promote a long and healthy life for your dog.
>Be aware of the following potential concerns:
Hip dysplasia
Ear Infections
Obesity
Allergies
Heart Conditions
Dental Issues
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