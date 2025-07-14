HomeDogsBreedsOur guide to medium-sized dogs

Our Guide to Medium-Sized Dogs

Medium-sized dogs hold a special place in the hearts of many prospective pet owners. Their versatile nature and ‘just right’ size make them popular with families and individuals. Medium breed dogs typically weigh between 24 to 52 lbs. Of course, specific weight and height ranges may differ depending on the individual dog.

Whether you are a first-time dog owner or looking to grow your four-legged family, there are many reasons to choose a medium-sized dog.

 

 

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5 min
Basset hound dog running outdoors

What are the different types of medium-sized dogs?

Medium-sized dogs refer to a diverse group of breeds, each with distinctive traits, temperaments and personalities that may or may not match their owner's lifestyle and preferences. If you’re looking for a medium-sized breed, some of the types of dogs you could consider include:
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Calm

Calm medium-sized dog breeds that love to chill with their family include the Basset Hound.
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Sociable

Friendly medium-sized dogs are renowned for their ability to socialize with humans and hounds and include breeds such as Beagles.

 

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Family-Friendly

Family-friendly medium-sized dogs are affectionate and loyal dogs that love being part of the family, such as the English Setter or Australian Shepherd.
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Sporting

Medium-sized sporting dogs are breeds that enjoy the outdoors, such as the Brittany Spaniel or the Vizsla.

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Non-Shedding

Medium non-shedding dogs are the best option for people with allergies and include breeds such as Poodles and the Portuguese Water Dog.

 

Remember that while breed traits can indicate general behaviour, all individual dogs will have their own personality. Take the time to meet and interact with different dogs to ensure that the dog you choose fits your lifestyle and home but, your home and lifestyle are a good fit for your chosen dog.

Why you might choose a medium-sized dog?

Striking the perfect balance between small and larger dogs, medium-sized dogs can be attractive to many people. Here are some things to think about to ensure you’re a good fit for a medium-sized breed:

Versatility

Medium-sized dogs are highly adaptable and can thrive both in smaller living spaces and homes with ample outdoor areas. They’re equally comfortable in urban and suburban environments.

Exercise Needs

With more moderate exercise requirements, medium-sized dogs will likely enjoy daily walks, playtime, and interactive games. They’re potentially a great fit for active families looking for a pet to get outside with.

Family-Friendly

Medium-sized dogs the perfect middle ground size-wise, which means they’re able to fit into a range of different households and family structures. Remember, though, that children should never be left alone with a dog, and training is imperative.

Trainability

Medium-sized dogs are intelligent and eager to please, making them relatively easy to train with positive reinforcement methods.

English cocker spaniel puppy portrait with flowers in the background

What physical features might you find in medium-sized dogs?

Appearance often comes into play when choosing a new companion. Medium-sized breeds come with a variety of aesthetic options. Some of the factors you may consider when it comes to the look of your medium-sized dog include:

 

From fluffy medium-sized dogs to dogs with longer coats or shorter ones, you can choose whichever look you want. When it comes to coat type, you also need to consider the climate and grooming needs of the coat. For instance, shorter-coat dogs such as German Hounds may suit warmer climates, whilst double coats like those of Siberian Huskies or American Eskimo Dog may suit the cooler regions. And if you’re looking for a fluffier or curlier coat you might like a Barbet which is both a medium-sized dog and large dog.
Medium-sized breed dogs come in various colours and coat patterns. The colours can range from solid to multi-coloured, and some breeds have specific coat patterns that make them visually striking. Here are some common colours found in medium-sized breed dogs:

 

Medium dogs can vary in size and body structure. Some may have a more athletic build, like a Basenji which are also small dogs, while others have a stockier appearance, like the Corgi. You can also find slim and athletic breeds like Dobermans and many more body shape and size options.
Medium-sized dogs can show various facial features that contribute to their unique appearance. From soulful and expressive eyes to unique facial wrinkles like those of Shar-Peis.
Many medium-sized dogs have unique ears that can be droopy, like an American Foxhound or floppy, like the American Water Spaniel. There are also many medium-sized dogs with pointed ears, like Cirneco Dell’Etna or Shikoku.

Popular medium-sized dog breeds

Explore learning more about these popular medium-sized breeds:
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French Bulldog

One of the most popular breeds in the US, the French Bulldog are great for first-time pet owners as they are just as happy relaxing by your side or playing with you all day.
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Welsh Corgi

With their friendly and outgoing personalities, Welsh Corgis make for great family companions.
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Shiba Inu 

Native to Japan, these dogs are known to be clever, independent and quick on their feet. But their fox-like and fluffy appearance make them a favorite among dog lovers.
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Border Collie

Highly intelligent and energetic, Border Collies are excellent herders and adapt well to active households.
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Australian Shepherd

Known for their stunning coat colors and intelligence, Australian Shepherds excel in various dog sports and activities.

Explore our extensive medium dog breed library, here:

 

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Hungarian hound pointer vizsla dog in autumn time in the field

Health issues to look out for with medium-sized dogs?

Like all dogs, there are some specific health issues that medium-sized breeds can be prone to. Your veterinarian will be your puppy’s best ally (besides you, of course), helping you monitor your medium-sized dog's health with regular check-ups and preventive care. Your breeder should have also genetically tested your potential puppy's parents to screen for possible health concerns. You can help support your dog's health and help reduce the risk of developing certain health issues by providing a complete and balanced diet, regular exercise, and a safe and nurturing environment. All of this should help promote a long and healthy life for your dog.

>Be aware of the following potential concerns:

Some medium breeds, like the Corgi, may be susceptible to hip dysplasia. With this condition, the ball and socket of the hip joint don’t fit together correctly and rub together. Regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, and joint supplements can help prevent or manage this condition.
Breeds with floppy ears—especially outdoorsy dogs such as Cocker Spaniels—can be prone to ear infections, so keep their ears clean and dry and monitor for any signs of a problem. Ensure you check your puppy's ears regularly for potential dirt or debris build-up and clean them regularly, thoroughly drying them to ensure no excess water remains. Let your veterinarian know at your regular check-up if you notice redness or if your dog is constantly shaking their head or scratching a lot.
Overfeeding and lack of exercise can lead to obesity in medium-sized dogs, which can cause other health issues. Some breeds may be more prone to excess weight such as Labradors and Golden Retrievers which are considered both medium and large dogs due to their variation in size. Regular vet visits to help monitor their body condition and regular exercise are essential to maintaining a healthy weight.
Medium-sized dogs, like all dogs, can develop skin allergies or food intolerances, leading to itching, hair loss, and skin infections. The right food can help. Chat with your veterinarian if you suspect your dog has an allergy.
Some medium-sized dog breeds, like Cocker Spaniels, may be predisposed to Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM). DCM is a condition that can decrease the heart's ability to pump blood through the vascular system. Regular heart check-ups at the vet can aid in early detection and management.
Periodontal disease is common in dogs, including medium-sized breeds. Make sure to regularly brush your dog's teeth and book in regular visits with your veterinarian to check on their teeth.
No matter which medium-sized dog you choose, you can help support their health by working closely with your veterinarian to help provide the best possible outcomes for your pup.

 

Like all dogs, medium-sized dogs offer lots of companionship and joy to anyone who brings one into their home. You can find a dog that suits your lifestyle and home life, but ensure you do your research with vets, professional breeders, and adoption centres and are sure your home and lifestyle are just as compatible with the dog you would like to welcome.

 

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