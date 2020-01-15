It’s well known to many dog owners that chocolate can cause serious problems for pets. However, there are plenty of other everyday foods that can be just as dangerous. Here we look at the 10 most toxic foods for dogs and why they should always be avoided. Always check with your veterinarian before giving your dog anything outside their regular diet.

Artificial sweetener

Xylitol is an artificial sweetener found in chewing gum, sugar-free peanut butter, toothpaste and other products, and is derived from hardwood trees. Excessive consumption of xylitol can cause bloating, flatulence and diarrhea in humans – but for dogs, xylitol is toxic. It’s important to keep products containing xylitol away from where your dog can eat them, even accidentally.

Alcohol

Unlike in humans, dogs’ kidneys can’t process alcohol effectively, which can cause them medical problems. Fresh, clean water is always best for your dog.

Avocados

It’s not the flesh of an avocado, but the pit, skin and leaves that can cause harm to your dog. These contain a substance called persin, which causes vomiting and diarrhea.

Caffeine

While caffeine is not toxic to dogs, it does have the same effect on them as humans – and because they are more sensitive to these effects, it can be very unpleasant and uncomfortable for them. If your dog consumes even a small amount of caffeine, it may become hyperactive or start to have tremors.

Chocolate

It’s well-documented that chocolate is highly toxic to dogs. This is because it contains theobromine, a stimulant that interrupts your dog’s metabolic processes. Dark chocolate and baking chocolate is particularly high in theobromine, making it even more dangerous for dogs. Depending on the amount they have consumed, a dog might suffer from an upset stomach, heart problems, seizures or even death.