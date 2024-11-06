Skin and food sensitivities in dogs
Precise, veterinarian-recommended nutrition for dogs with allergies or skin issues.
Visible differences in your dog’s skin
Itching and scratching. Scooting and sneezing. Food sensitivities or environmental allergies can leave your dog distressed.
All you want is to help soothe their skin. That’s why your veterinarian might recommend a novel protein or hydrolyzed protein diet.
Transitioning your pet to a new food
We recommend at least a seven-day transition when starting a new diet.
Dogs and especially cats may reject a new food if it is not introduced slowly by transitioning over a period of 7 – 10 days. To effectively transition your dog to a new formula, we suggest slowly mixing the new food in with the existing food in gradually increasing amounts.
