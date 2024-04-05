Bringing home your puppy

What to take when picking up your puppy

There are a few important things to take with you when you pick up your puppy to help them stay safe and feel more comfortable on the trip home. These include:

A leash and an adjustable collar, or harness Keep your puppy safe when walking them to and from the car.

A blanket or toy Give a blanket or toy to your puppy's mother for a while to collect their scent. This should help keep your puppy calm on the way home.

A bottle of water and a bowl Make sure your puppy is hydrated on the journey home.

Treats It's good to reward your puppy for being well-behaved early on so bring treats and keep them occupied with something to chew on.

Poop bags and cleaning supplies When you pick up your puppy they're unlikely to be house broken, so be prepared for potential accidents.