Bringing home your puppy
What’s the right age to bring your puppy home?
If you bring them home too soon, they’ll miss this important learning period, which could impact their future physical and emotional wellbeing. But if you separate them from their mother and littermates much later than 10 weeks, you will have missed out on a large portion of their socialization phase.
When is the best time to bring a puppy home?
Are you ready to pick up your puppy?
Questions to ask your puppy’s breeder
Your puppy’s breeder will have a lot of information that you can use to help your puppy settle more quickly in your home and stay healthy. Remember to ask your breeder the following questions and any others relevant to your individual puppy.
- What food are they being fed and what’s their feeding schedule?
- Have they begun house broken, and to what level?
- What are their current daytime and night time routines?
- Have they been checked by a veterinarian?
- Have they had any health issues?
- Have they had any vaccinations and, if so, when is the next injection due?
- When have they been given de-worming treatments?
- Do they have a microchip? How to switch ownership?
- What social experiences have they had so far?
- What are their parents’ temperaments and personalities like and are health certificates available for them? Can you meet them?
Bringing a puppy home – how to handle the trip
Before leaving the breeder
Check that you’ve got all the paperwork and asked all your questions, and make sure your puppy hasn’t just been fed to avoid any sickness on the trip. It’s also a good idea to take them for a walk to tire them and let them go to the bathroom. When you put your puppy’s new collar on, make sure it can’t slip over their head; you should only be able to fit two fingers inside when it’s around their neck.
Getting settled in the car
To encourage your puppy to get in the car, put a treat in there and give them something to chew during the trip. Your puppy will need to travel in a crate. A towel or toy that smells like the mother is an excellent way to settle your puppy at this time.
During the trip
Your puppy may bark or cry, even if you've done everything to make them comfortable, so reassure them calmly. If it’s a long trip, make stops to let them go to the bathroom and eat or drink.
How to handle the early days with your puppy
