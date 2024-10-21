Puppy training and play

Once your puppy knows how to sit, you can teach them to lie down, by holding a treat, lowering it between their front paws and pulling it away from them. When they lie down, reward them for their good behaviour. Again, continue to repeat this action, slowly phasing out the treat, until your puppy is able to complete the action in any given situation.

When you are confident your puppy can complete the action reliably, you can start to associate a verbal action with the command too.