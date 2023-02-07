Puppy house-training
Most puppies aren’t house-trained when you first bring them home. While you’ll need plenty of patience, this is a great chance to develop the bond you have with your pet.
1. Repetition
Doing things at the same time every day, from feeding and walking to sleeping, helps your puppy get into a regular routine
2. Control
Keeping your puppy on a leash when you take them out means they won't wander off. Also, use places free of distractions
3. Consistency
Using the same simple command like "be quick" or "Potty" just before the puppy urinates acts as a recognizable trigger for your puppy
4. Reward
Praise your puppy when they go with a treat or praise to let them know that you approve of this behavior
Expert tips for potty training
Here are five tips to get your puppy started:
Stay in one or two rooms
Confine your puppy to one or two rooms in the house, where the family spends the most time, so you can keep an eye on them.
Spend time in sleeping area
If you can't supervise them, encourage them to stay in their crate. Puppies are less likely to soil their sleeping areas.
Routine feeding times
Feed your puppy at regular times, so they get used to the same routine.
Go outside frequently
Take your puppy out frequently during the day, especially after meals and naps. And take them to the same place each time, so they recognize their own scent.
Sniffing the floor
If you find your puppy turning around and sniffing the floor indoors, these are signs they may need to go.
What to do when accidents happen
Training your puppy
Training is an important part in socializing your puppy. The better trained your puppy is, the healthier and happier it will be.