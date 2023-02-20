Kitten care
Kittenhood - An amazing transformation
1.A sense of sight
2.Immunity and defense
3.Tripling their weight
4.Healthy bones
5.Extraordinary growth
Tailored kitten nutrition
ROYAL CANIN® Kitten dry and wet formulas are tailor-made with the optimal vitamins and minerals to support a kitten's healthy development throughout their entire growth period: the first 12 months of life.View kitten range
Kitten care guide
Kittenhood is a very rewarding time for pet owners, but it's also a time of huge challenges and steep learning curves, for you and your pet. Our kitten guide was created with help from Royal Canin veterinarians, nutritionists, and partners worldwide, to help you and your kitten have a healthy start in life together.
Preparing for a kitten
When you bring your kitten home for the first time, it's a huge change for both of you. You can make the process much easier by making a few simple preparations ahead of the big day.
- Get all the kitten essentials
- Kitten-proof your home and yard
- Find a local veterinarian for advice and treatment
- Choose a nutritionally complete kitten food - follow advice from your breeder, shelter, or veterinarian
- Make sure everyone in the home is prepared
Bringing home your kitten
Feeding your kitten
Kitten growth stages
Understanding the growth stages your kitten goes through will help you recognize the challenges they face, and how to approach kitten care. Ensuring they get the right balance of nutrients in their food is key for healthy development into adult life.
Neonatal phase
When kittens are born they can barely move or hear, and their eyes are completely closed. On average, they open their eyes between 7-10 days. Your kitten will gain weight every day during this period and you should weigh them daily to monitor their growth. During these first few weeks, their teeth will start to emerge and by the end of the period, they'll be running and jumping around your home.
Socialization phase
By this time, your kitten's sense of smell and hearing is well-developed. Kittens begin to develop their sleeping patterns, motor abilities, and social interaction. Key social skills develop through interaction with litter-mates, and their mother. Your kitten will undergo a period of intense growth during this phase.
At this stage, kittens also begin to understand their position within the household and may start to form a number of social behaviors depending on their experiences and training.
Juvenile & adolescent phase
Your kitten will go through a period of sustained growth. Most kittens will ultimately reach adulthood at 12 months of age, although some breeds, like the Maine Coon, take up to 15 months.
This phase of growth sees your kitten begin puberty and other signs of physical maturity. They gain confidence and explore their place in the household and outside environments (around six months old after they've had all of their vaccinations). While their behaviors are changing, it's important that you maintain consistency.