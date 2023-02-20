By this time, your kitten's sense of smell and hearing is well-developed. Kittens begin to develop their sleeping patterns, motor abilities, and social interaction. Key social skills develop through interaction with litter-mates, and their mother. Your kitten will undergo a period of intense growth during this phase.

At this stage, kittens also begin to understand their position within the household and may start to form a number of social behaviors depending on their experiences and training.