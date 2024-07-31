The benefits of a Royal Canin® pet food subscription

With a Royal Canin® subscription, you can make sure that your pet always has food at home – without the worry!

Your pet food is automatically delivered as often as you need – weekly, bi-weekly, or even monthly.

Plus, with autoship, you will receive a 5% discount on every order (excluding veterinary products), and free delivery. If you're going away or don't need more food just yet, you can easily adjust or pause your subscription anytime. It's up to you!