Featured news and articles
Discover our latest news and expert articles.
RenalTech by Antech Diagnostics - Predicting Chronic Kidney Disease Before Onset
Nov 5, 2021
#ShelterShoutout Contest
Jan 11, 2021
Show Us Your Puppies: Royal Canin and Dog Lover Wayne Brady Invite Puppy Owners to Virtually Compete in the Royal Canin Puppy Pre-Show
Jan 11, 2021
Can dogs detect COVID-19?
Nov 19, 2020
Dogs and your mental health
Nov 19, 2020
Royal Canin USA Launches Break-Through Screening Tool: Royal Canin Hematuria Detection, Technology by Blücare, in Collaboration with Blücare Laboratories
Oct 27, 2020
Hold Nothing Back: Eukanuba Launches Premium Performance – A New Breed of Performance Fuel for Sporting and Working Dogs
Sep 28, 2020
Royal Canin and Celebrity ‘Advocats’ Team Up for Annual ‘Take Your Cat to the Vet’ Campaign
Aug 18, 2020
Royal Canin Introduces Gastrointestinal Diets Specifically Formulated to Support Digestive Health of Kittens and Puppies
Jul 12, 2020
The Difference is the Science – Introducing Royal Canin Urinary Care
Jul 7, 2020
Royal Canin Launches Educational Series 'Catology' Offers Free Food to First-Time Kitten and Cat Fosters and Adopters
Apr 14, 2020
Royal Canin USA's Dr. Brent Mayabb Appointed to Newly Created Role of Global Chief Medical Officer
Dec 19, 2019
The American Kennel Club and Royal Canin Announce Renewal of Multi-Year Agreement to Sponsor The Nation’s Largest Canine Event
Apr 13, 2019
Get the answers you need
Expert answers to the most common questions about pet health, Royal Canin and our products.
Tailored nutrition
Our work is based on a vast and growing scientific understanding of pet health and nutrition.