Royal Canin Celebrates National Love Your Pet Day, Announces 2023 Donation Totals

ST. CHARLES, MO. (February 20, 2024) – ROYAL CANIN® U.S., a division of Mars, Incorporated and leader in pet health nutrition, has announced its 2023 charitable product donation totals in honor of National Love Your Pet Day. At Royal Canin, we believe that every pet should have the opportunity to thrive through nutrition. One of the ways we aim to support pets is through charitable giving of our diets.

In 2023, Royal Canin North America fed more than 1.6 million pets through product donations, equivalent to more than 11.8 million meals and 5.3 million pounds of product. Through these efforts, more than 30+ community groups benefitted from these diets to support the nutritional needs of cats and dogs.

“We know that pets make our lives better, which is why we are excited to celebrate National Love Your Pet Day with this impactful news,” said Daryn Brown, President, Royal Canin North America. “It is because of our love for pets that we aim to align our charitable giving with organizations that are engaged in programs consistent with our purpose, to create a better world for pets.”

A few of the organizations that benefited from these donations include:

Greater Good Charities: Distributes food, essential supplies, clothing, housewares, toys, and more to pets and people in need across the world;

CA Task Force 2 Search and Rescue Dogs: An elite team of Los Angeles County firefighters, inclusive of search and rescue dogs, dedicated to locating and extricating victims trapped or missing because of natural or manmade disasters;

Shanti PAWS: A program of the Shanti Project, PAWS provides free comprehensive animal support services that help older adults and adults with illnesses and disabilities care for their animal companions; and

Nevis Animal Speak: An organization committed to keeping pets happy and healthy through best practices in small animal care and the continuing education of the people who care for them.

Royal Canin is committed to helping pets in need and looks forward to continuing its charitable giving efforts in 2024 and beyond.

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA, a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders, and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle, and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and follow us on Instagram at @royalcaninus.