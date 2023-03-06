Taking care of your dog's health

Advice, articles and information to help you care for your dog.
70 articles

Dog running through the snow

Fun activities to do with your dog during the holidays

Dog sitting in front of a Christmas tree

Safely Preparing for the Holidays with your Dog

Dog playing outside with a red hoop

Keeping your dog entertained during a coronavirus lockdown

Golden Retriever adults running in black and white on a white background

A healthy weight starts with healthy habits

A healthy weight is key to your dog's health and wellbeing. Find out more about the four simple ways you can maintain your dog's healthy weight and keep them in good shape.

Learn more

Aging

Aging German Shepherd standing outdoors in a field.

How should I care for my aging dog?

Aging Irish Setter lying down indoors.

How your dog's nutrition needs change with age

Aging Golden Retriever lying down in a garden.

​Signs your dog is getting old

Aging English Cocker Spaniel lying down outdoors in a field.

Common illnesses in older dogs

Aging dog standing outdoors with a woman.

Your dog's end of life care

Digestive health

Adult Golden Retriever lying down on the floor by a silver bowl.

How to help prevent an upset stomach in your dog

Adult Poodle lying down on a sofa licking its lips.

What makes your dog's digestive system healthy?

Adult Dachshund standing on an examination table in a vets office with its owner.

Common dog digestive problems

Adult Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever lying down indoors on a rug.

​Is your dog constipated?

Adult Golden Retriever standing outdoors eating from a red bowl.

​Your dog's diet and their digestive health

Adult Jack Russell lying down indoors on a dog bed with a cone on.

How to feed your dog after surgery

Adult Dachshund sitting on an examination table being checked over by a vet.

​Spotting signs of digestive problems in your dog

Puppy dog sitting in long grass chewing on a stick.

​Does my puppy have diarrhea?

Dog lying down on wooden floor

Spotting signs of pancreatitis in dogs

Dog going to the toilet

What causes dog diarrhea?

Beagle going for a walk

What is your dog's poop telling you?

Adult dog lying down in a kitchen.

​10 toxic foods you shouldn't give your dog

General well-being

Adult Beagle running in water.

Keeping your dog cool in summer

Adult Bernese Mountain Dog standing outdoors on a snow footpath.

​Caring for your dog in cold weather

Dog running through leaves outside

Top Tips for a Happy Thanksgiving With Your Dog

Healthy skin and coat

Puppy Miniature Schnauzer running outdoors in a field.

Common skin conditions in dogs

Adult Jack Russell walking through a field with face close to the grass.

Does my dog have an allergy?

Adult Golden Retriever standing indoors eating from a silver bowl.

How your dog's diet affects their skin

Adult Irish Terrier lying down by a window being brushed.

​Why is my dog losing its hair?

Puppy Jack Russell sitting outdoors scratching itself.

Why does my dog keep scratching?

Adult Beagle sitting outdoors scratching its ear.

Dog dandruff and dry skin

Healthy weight

Adult dogs running through a field of long grass.

The risks to your dog if they are obese

Adult Golden Retriever lying down in a kitchen next to a bowl.

Why is my dog losing weight?

Adult Golden Retriever lying down inside on a blue dog bed.

Is my dog overweight?

Adult Golden Retriever running in a field behind a jogger.

How to maintain your dog's healthy weight

Puppy Beagle standing outside eating from a blue bowl.

How to help your dog gain weight

Jack Russel sat on the floor with owner

How heavy should my dog be - dog body condition score

Adult Jack Russell running on a beach with a ball in its mouth.

How to help your dog lose weight

Urinary health

Aging Golden Retriever lying down outdoors in grass.

Urinary incontinence in dogs

Adult dog standing outside eating from a red bowl.

Understanding your dog's urinary health and its diet

Adult Great Dane standing in a garden drinking from a silver bowl.

​How are urinary problems in dogs treated?

Young dog lying down on a sofa.

Bladder problems in dogs

