While dogs tend to have robust digestive systems, there are some common issues they can suffer from caused by bacteria, diet, lifestyle, and other factors. The symptoms of these issues can point to a number of potential causes, so it's important to consult your vet for further advice and treatment.

Symptoms and causes of diarrhea in dogs

If your dog is suffering with diarrhea, it will move its bowels more frequently than normal and stools may be of a looser consistency. Your vet will make the distinction between diarrhea caused by small intestine problems, and those caused by issues in the large intestine; the latter generally results in more mucus-like diarrhea of a small volume, but frequent.

Diarrhea can be caused by your dog eating something which disagrees with them, a bacterial or viral infection, and worms or other parasites, or can be an indicator of an underlying condition. Puppies are particularly at risk as they have very vulnerable digestive and immune systems.

An infestation of parasites can cause diarrhea in your dog, including roundworms, flatworms, and protozoa, like coccidia. Although de-worming gets rid of worms in the digestive tract, your dog is still at risk as not all treatments are effective against all parasites.

Your dog may also have diarrhea if they have a dietary hypersensitivity, or allergy, or if they are suffering from malabsorption - where their body is unable to get what it needs from their food.

Treatment of diarrhea in dogs

Depending on where the problem originates, your vet will prescribe different treatments for your dog's diarrhea. This may include further removal of parasites, medicine to treat an infection, and dietary management, such as restricting your dog’s diet for at least 24 hours, then giving them a specialized diet to reduce the workload on the gut and improve stool quality.