How heavy should my dog be - dog body condition score

Weighing your dog on a scale might initially seem like the only option when assessing whether their weight is ideal or not, however, this method doesn't take into account the physical attributes of each dog.

A body condition score takes into account your dog's natural body shape alongside their weight.

Typically, a dog body condition score is used by veterinarians and evaluates whether your dog is under, over or at their ideal body condition. It focuses on the look and feel of your dog, not just their weight.

How to use a body condition score

A dog body condition score typically uses a 9-point system to assess a dog's weight. Scores are ranked from 1, indicating your dog is severely underweight, to 9 at the other end of the scale, which indicates severe obesity.

The ideal body condition for a dog, according to the score, is marked as a 4 or 5. For a dog to score a 4 or 5 this means you can easily feel their ribs, identify a visible waist from above and can see their abdomen tuck up behind their rib cage when looking at your dog from the side.



Assessing your dog's body condition score

Follow our easy-to-use dog body condition score strategy below to understand whether your dog is underweight, overweight or at an ideal weight.