Weight management for overweight dogs
Weight-related issues for dogs are becoming increasingly common and as a pet owner, you should take action with the support and advice of your veterinarian, to help your dog achieve and maintain their ideal weight. Alongside daily exercise, feeding your dog a diet to support weight loss can be effective in helping some dogs get back to a healthy weight.
Why is my dog overweight?
Are you aware of some of the common reasons why some dogs may be more prone to weight gain?
Breed
Age
Neutered or spayed
Begging
Gender
Use a body condition score for your dog
Overweight dogs may live up to 2.5 years less than dogs with an ideal body weight.2
Using a body condition score for dogs can help you spot the signs of an underweight or overweight dog and understand what a healthy weight should look like. If you're unsure about your dog's weight, always seek the advice of your veterinarian.
How nutrition can support your dog's weight
When it comes to achieving and maintaining an ideal dog weight, making sure they receive the correct nutritional balance is essential. Rather than simply altering portion sizes, tailored weight loss diets for dogs will contain targeted nutrients, such as fiber, protein and omega-3 fatty acids to help support their body. For example, additional protein can help your dog maintain muscle mass during weight loss.
Your veterinarian will be able to recommend a nutritionally balanced diet for your dog and an appropriate daily food intake, based on their energy needs and current weight.
Four key steps to maintaining a healthy dog weight
Understanding how to maintain your dog's healthy weight can help increase their lifespan and help reduce the risk of certain health issues, such as joint issues and weight-related diseases. Maintaining a healthy weight involves the following four steps.
Shape
A healthy shape can be assessed using a body condition score. Learn why this tool is used and how to find out if your dog is overweight.
Activity
Exercise is key to keeping your dog at a healthy weight, however, the recommended amount can vary for every dog.
Portioning
It's a common misconception that dogs need more food than they actually do, which can lead to weight gain and other health problems.
Growth
As your puppy grows and develops, it's important to create and maintain good habits and behaviors to try and avoid unnecessary weight gain.
Ask your veterinarian about Royal Canin Satiety Support diets
In a clinical trial, we found 97% of dogs lost weight in three months when fed our Satiety Support diet. If your dog is overweight, your veterinarian will be able to advise whether a Satiety Support diet is suitable for your dog.
Learn more about the benefits of Royal Canin Satiety Support diets below.
Helps keeps hunger at bay
Helps to sustain muscle mass
Controls begging
Joint support
What do pets owners think about our Satiety Support diets?
Find out how Satiety Support diets have worked for other pet owners and learn more about the diets within the range.
Sara is the owner of Riley, a neutered, male dog.
"Riley was overweight and was placed on Royal Canin Satiety Support. He was overweight for approximately two years with no improvement on other diet changes. Riley’s response to weight loss was fantastic on the Satiety Support diet. He actually lost weight and is back down to a BCS of 5 out of 9. The diet was well tolerated and palatable."
Other products in the Weight Management range
Did you know there are three different categories within the Royal Canin Weight Management range? Depending on your dog's individual needs, your veterinarian will be able to suggest the most suitable option, along with a weight loss plan. Ask your veterinarian whether Weight Care, Satiety Support or Weight Control diets are optimal for your dog.
Weight Care diets
Royal Canin Weight Care diets are formulated for slightly overweight adult dogs. If your dog is prone to weight gain, Weight Care diets contain a special blend of fiber to help them feel full. Weight Care diets also contain sufficient protein, fiber and other essential nutrients to provide a complete and balanced diet while supporting their body.
Satiety Support diets
Created specifically for overweight and obese dogs with excessive weight gain. Satiety Support diets have been proven in a clinical trial to reduce begging behavior which can help reduce overeating. Satiety Support diets are available exclusively through veterinarians.
Weight Control diets
Weight Control diets are formulated for adult dogs that have been neutered or spayed and have a tendency to be overweight. Available only through veterinarians, ask if this complete and balanced diet is suitable for your dog.
References
1 Larsen JA, Villaverde C. Scope of the problem and perception by owners and veterinarians. Vet Clin North Am Small Anim Pract 2016; 46: 761-772.
2 Salt C, et al. Association between life span and body condition in neutered client-owned dogs. J Vet Intern Med 2019; 33: 89-99.