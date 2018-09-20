​10 toxic foods you shouldn't give your dog

It’s well-known to many dog owners that chocolate can cause serious problems for dogs. However, there are a number of common foods you’re likely to have in your home that can cause serious problems for your pet. There may be other household foods and items that you should not give to your dog, so please consult your veterinarian prior to giving your dog anything in addition to their regular food.





Artificial sweetener



Alcohol



Avocados



Caffeine



Chocolate

Xylitol is an artificial sweetener found in chewing gum, sugar-free peanut butter, toothpaste, and other products, and is derived from hardwood trees. Excessive consumption of xylitol can cause bloating, flatulence, and diarrhea in humans—but for dogs, xylitol is toxic. It’s important to keep products containing xylitol away from where your dog can eat them, even accidentally.Unlike in humans, dogs’ kidneys can’t process alcohol effectively, which can cause them medical problems. Fresh, clean water is always best for your dog.It’s not the flesh of an avocado, but the pit, skin, and leaves that can cause harm to your dog. These contain a substance called persin, which causes vomiting and diarrhea.While caffeine is not toxic to dogs, it does have the same effect on them as humans—and because they are more sensitive to these effects, it can be very unpleasant and uncomfortable for them. If your dog consumes even a small amount of caffeine, it may become hyperactive or start to have tremors.It’s well-documented that chocolate is highly toxic to dogs. This is because it contains theobromine, a stimulant that interrupts your dog’s metabolic processes. Dark chocolate and baking chocolate is particularly high in theobromine, making it even more dangerous for dogs. Depending on the amount they have consumed, a dog might suffer from an upset stomach, heart problems, seizures, or even death.