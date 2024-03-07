What is your dog's poop telling you?

As a pet owner, picking up your dog's poop is a regular occurrence.

But did you know your dog's poop can also provide a good indication of their digestive and overall health? It's good to have an initial understanding of what is usual for your dog's poop so you can spot the changes to look out for, such as variations in color and consistency.

What consistency should you be looking for?

Dog poop can be broken up into different categories; too hard, ideal, and too soft or liquid.



If your dog's poop isn't an ideal consistency, it could be a sign of a gastrointestinal illness that may require further advice and treatment. Treatment for a gastrointestinal illness will vary for every dog, taking into account their individual needs and medical conditions, but can frequently include a change to their diet.