What causes dog diarrhea?

Dog diarrhea is a sign of many different conditions, both mild and serious. Despite diarrhea often resolving itself over time, you should seek veterinary help if your dog's diarrhea is frequent, as your veterinarian will be able to determine what the cause is.

Diarrhea is a sign of a disturbance in the gastrointestinal tract. If your dog has diarrhea, the water content of their feces will increase and the frequency of defection and stool volume may change as well.



While dog diarrhea is common, it varies in severity and can be caused by a wide range of conditions. It could indicate anything from a mild illness to a serious underlying health condition.



In the majority of cases, diarrhea resolves itself within a few days. If it continues for a longer period, worsens, or your dog shows other signs, such as a lack of appetite, dehydration or signs of pain, contact your veterinarian as soon as possible.



Remember, a dog experiencing diarrhea will lose water, nutrients, and electrolytes, which can result in severe complications like dehydration if left untreated for too long.

Why does my dog have diarrhea?

Diarrhea can either be acute or chronic.Acute diarrhea is one of the most common reasons for owners to seek veterinary help and can be caused by dietary indiscretion and bacteria, viral and parasitic infections. Acute dog diarrhea happens suddenly and lasts for a short period. Often it will be caused by the dog eating something they shouldn’t or by a sudden change in their diet.Chronic diarrhea is often slower to develop and is characterized by more frequent bouts over a longer period. If your dog is suffering from chronic diarrhea you should speak to your veterinarian about potential causes and management options.Both acute and chronic diarrhea can have many potential causes. The most frequent causes of dog diarrhea are: