Gastrointestinal and digestive upsets in dogs can disrupt the function of the stomach and intestines. This can be linked to a number of illnesses, including gastroenteritis and colitis. Many gastrointestinal and digestive illnesses can lessen a dog's ability to digest the necessary nutrients they would usually get from their diet. These nutrients normally help a dog stay fit and healthy, so if they are not being digested properly it may cause other problems and affect their overall health.



Gastrointestinal issues can arise in a number of different ways, so it's good to be aware of your dog's eating, digestive and poop habits. If you suspect your dog could be suffering from a gastrointestinal issue, it's important to speak to a veterinarian as soon as possible so they can diagnose and discuss management options.

