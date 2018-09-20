Where to buy a dog

It’s important to do your research thoroughly to find a reputable breeder, and avoid buying puppies from pet shops and superstores. You can ask your vet about local breeders.

A responsible breeder will:

Provide lots of information about their puppies

Encourage you to meet your puppy several times

Have a clean and safe area for puppies and their mum

Will not let puppies leave their mum until they are eight weeks old

Will ask you lots of questions

Will sell the puppy with a contract promise to take it back if case of problems

Will supply a medical background including genetic screening, deworming and vaccinations

Will have the puppy microchipped (a legal requirement)

Will have started housetraining

Will have started to socialise their puppies

Will provide information on the puppy’s diet to date

Walk away if you experience any of the following:

If you can’t meet the puppy’s mum or siblings

If they offer to meet you in a public place

If they can’t provide proof of vaccination, deworming or health certificates with a pet passport

If they cannot provide a genuine vet’s contact details

If the puppy isn’t microchipped

Top tips for buying a puppy

Visit the puppy at least twice before you take it home

Find out about the breed’s traits and habits

Find out if the puppies are weaned

Find out how old the mum is - she should be over a year but not obviously old

Make sure the mum has had no more than six litters

Check the living conditions of the mum and litter

Pick up and play with the puppy

Give the puppy a blanket to familiarise it with the scent of your home

Check the puppy for clean eyes, ears and bottom

While it will take time, by doing the research to fully understand your dog and find a good breeder, you will help to ensure the longterm wellbeing of your pet and a happy transition into their new home.