While a puppy can be an exciting as well as challenging addition to your home, adopting an adult dog can also be an extremely rewarding experience, and for many people it is a more suitable option that they might not have previously considered.

Adopting an adult dog

Adopting an adult dog doesn’t have quite the same cute factor that a puppy has, but it can prove to be more manageable. A dog that has been given a second chance often has a boundless capacity to love, and will have already bypassed the acute training stage that can be so challenging in puppies.

Pros to adopting an adult dog

Adult dogs are more likely to already be trained in the basics - although this is not a foregone conclusion and should be confirmed with the rescue centre.

The same goes for toilet training, although unlike a puppy an adult dog is likely to have developed much more reliable bladder control.

In adult dogs, their personality is already evident so you can get a better idea of how they will fit with your family.

Size is already defined in an adult dog.

Adult dogs are likely to have lower energy levels than puppies. That’s not the same as saying they have low energy levels, just that the hyperactive energy of a puppy may have subsided - although this can be breed dependent.

Challenges of adopting an adult dog

If an adult dog is in need of a new home it may mean they have had a traumatic past, which could lead to challenging behaviours.

Bad habits can be ingrained and difficult to break.

If they have not been house trained it can be very difficult to do at an older age.

It can be very traumatic to introduce new things they aren’t used to such as children, cats or even the vacuum cleaner.

Age can be accompanied by health problems, especially if they haven’t been looked after properly, and these can be expensive to manage. For example: obesity, diabetes, vision or hearing loss and dental problems.

Adult dogs can be harder to introduce to existing dogs in your home than puppies.

Before bringing an adult dog home

Ask the age of the dog

Find out what kind of life have they had

Ask what their personality is like

Ask if they are calm around other dogs

Ask if they are happy around children

Ask if there is anything in particular that makes them anxious, scared or aggressive

Ask if the dog has any health or dental conditions, if it is up to date with its vaccines, and if there is anything in its medical background you should be aware of.

See if you can spend time with the dog before adopting him/her

See if you can take them out for a few walks on and off the lead

See if you can take them in the car to see how they react

By asking these questions you will better understand your dog and its background, allowing you to support it in its needs and provide a happy and safe environment for it to live in, as well as better preparing yourself for its requirements.