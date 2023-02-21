MOBILITY pour chats
Aliment sec pour chats
Aliment complet pour chats adultes - ROYAL CANIN® Mobility sec est un aliment complet pour chats en vue de soutenir la santé articulaire. Recommandations : suivre les recommandations nutritionnelles de votre vétérinaire.
Tailles disponibles
2kg
DISPONIBILITÉ
Ce produit est une formule vétérinaire. Demandez à votre vétérinaire si ce produit est adapté à votre animal.
5A. MOBILITY SUPPORT
Scientifically proven in a clinical study where cats showed an improvement in mobility when fed MOBILITY.
5B. JOINT COMPLEX
New Zealand Green Lipped Mussel extract and high EPA+DHA content to help maintain healthy joints.
5C. ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.
S/O INDEX
'-
|Poids adulte
|Maigre
|Normal
|Surpoids
|Poids du chat (en kg)
|grammes
|dose(s)
|grammes
|dose(s)
|grammes
|dose(s)
|2
|39
|3/8
|33
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|2.5
|46
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|31
|3/8
|3
|53
|4/8
|44
|4/8
|35
|3/8
|3.5
|59
|5/8
|49
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|65
|5/8
|54
|5/8
|43
|4/8
|4.5
|70
|6/8
|59
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|5
|76
|6/8
|63
|5/8
|50
|4/8
|5.5
|81
|7/8
|68
|6/8
|54
|5/8
|6
|86
|7/8
|72
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|6.5
|91
|1
|76
|6/8
|61
|5/8
|7
|96
|1
|80
|7/8
|64
|5/8
|7.5
|101
|1
|84
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|8
|106
|1+1/8
|88
|7/8
|71
|6/8
|8.5
|110
|1+1/8
|92
|1
|74
|6/8
|9
|115
|1+2/8
|96
|1
|77
|6/8
|9.5
|120
|1+2/8
|100
|1
|80
|7/8
|10
|124
|1+2/8
|103
|1+1/8
|83
|7/8
DÉTAILS DU PRODUIT
ROYAL CANIN® MOBILITY sec est un aliment complet pour chats en vue de soutenir la santé articulaire. RECOMMANDATIONS: suivre les recommandations nutritionnelles de votre vétérinaire.