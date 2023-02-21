MOBILITY pour chats

MOBILITY pour chats

Aliment sec pour chats

Aliment complet pour chats adultes - ROYAL CANIN® Mobility sec est un aliment complet pour chats en vue de soutenir la santé articulaire. Recommandations : suivre les recommandations nutritionnelles de votre vétérinaire.

2kg

Ce produit est une formule vétérinaire. Demandez à votre vétérinaire si ce produit est adapté à votre animal.

5A. MOBILITY SUPPORT

Scientifically proven in a clinical study where cats showed an improvement in mobility when fed MOBILITY.

5B. JOINT COMPLEX

New Zealand Green Lipped Mussel extract and high EPA+DHA content to help maintain healthy joints.

5C. ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

Enriched with a blend of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals, contributing to protect tissues and cells.

S/O INDEX

DÉTAILS DU PRODUIT

ROYAL CANIN® MOBILITY sec est un aliment complet pour chats en vue de soutenir la santé articulaire. RECOMMANDATIONS: suivre les recommandations nutritionnelles de votre vétérinaire.

