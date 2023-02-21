DETTAGLI PRODOTTO

Warum ein besonderes Futter für Bengal Katzen? ROYAL CANIN© BENGAL ADULT ist speziell auf die Ernährungsbedürfnisse von Bengal Katzen abgestimmt. Durch einen hohen Protein- und einen angepassten Fettgehalt trägt dieses Futter dazu bei, die Muskelmasse von Bengal Katzen zu erhalten, um so ihren aktiven Lebensstil zu unterstützen. Eine hochverdauliche, proteinreiche Ernährung ist am besten für eine gesunde Verdauungsfunktion von Bengal Katzen geeignet. Aus diesem Grund enthält ROYAL CANIN© BENGAL ADULT Futter L.I.P-Proteine. L.I.P. sind ausgewählte Proteine mit hoher biologischer Wertigkeit, die sich durch ihre besonders hohe Verdaulichkeit auszeichnen. Zudem sind Präbiotika enthalten, die das Gleichgewicht der Darmflora unterstützen. Das markante Fell einer Bengal Katze bedarf besonderer Nährstoffe, um in bestem Zustand zu bleiben. Das ROYAL CANIN© BENGAL ADULT Futter enthält ausgesuchte Aminosäuren und Vitamine sowie Omega-3- und Omega-6-Fettsäuren, die eine gesunde Haut und glänzendes Fell fördern.

Di più