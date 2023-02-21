BENGAL ADULT
Alimento secco per gatti
Alimento completo per gatti - speciale gatti adulti Bengala - Oltre 12 mesi di età
Formati disponibili
400g
2kg
10kg
CROCCHETTE APPOSITAMENTE ADATTATE ALLA MASCELLA DEL GATTO BENAL
Questa crocchetta a forma di Y appositamente progettata è abbinata alla mascella del gatto del Bengala. Incoraggia la masticazione intensiva e può quindi promuovere l'igiene orale e dentale.
FORMULA ESCLUSIVA - ALTO CONTENUTO DI FIBRE E PROTEINE
Exclusive formula - Fibre cocktail & high protein content
DIGESTIONE SANA
I gatti del Bengala possono avere un sistema digestivo sensibile. Proteine altamente digeribili (L.I.P.*) per sostenere la salute dell'apparato digerente, un contenuto di fibre aggiustato e fibre prebiotiche aiutano a promuovere una flora intestinale equilibrata.
FISICO ATLETICO
Un gatto Bengala sano è pieno di energia, vibrante, attivo e muscoloso, con il suo aspetto snello che accentua il suo corpo atletico. Una composizione adattata di un alto contenuto proteico (40%) e un contenuto di grassi adattato (18%) contribuisce al mantenimento della massa muscolare.
PELO SANO E LUCIDO
Una caratteristica tipica del gatto del Bengala è il suo mantello distintivo con segni accattivanti e una sensazione unica morbida e setosa. Aminoacidi selezionati, vitamine, acidi grassi omega 3 e omega 6 supportano una pelle sana e un pelo lucido.
TRATTO URINARIO SANO
Può aiutare a sostenere la funzione delle vie urinarie del gatto adulto grazie ad un contenuto di minerali equilibrato.
|Peso del gatto
|Attività normale
|Elevata attività
|3-4 kg
|31-41 g (1 bustina +12-20 g)
|42-51 g (1 bustina +21-30 g)
|5-6 kg
|48-55 g (1 bustina + 27-34 g)
|60-69 g (1 bustina + 39-48 g)
|7-8 kg
|61-67 g (1 bustina + 40-46 g)
|77-84 g (1 bustina et + 55-63 g)
DETTAGLI PRODOTTO
Warum ein besonderes Futter für Bengal Katzen? ROYAL CANIN© BENGAL ADULT ist speziell auf die Ernährungsbedürfnisse von Bengal Katzen abgestimmt. Durch einen hohen Protein- und einen angepassten Fettgehalt trägt dieses Futter dazu bei, die Muskelmasse von Bengal Katzen zu erhalten, um so ihren aktiven Lebensstil zu unterstützen. Eine hochverdauliche, proteinreiche Ernährung ist am besten für eine gesunde Verdauungsfunktion von Bengal Katzen geeignet. Aus diesem Grund enthält ROYAL CANIN© BENGAL ADULT Futter L.I.P-Proteine. L.I.P. sind ausgewählte Proteine mit hoher biologischer Wertigkeit, die sich durch ihre besonders hohe Verdaulichkeit auszeichnen. Zudem sind Präbiotika enthalten, die das Gleichgewicht der Darmflora unterstützen. Das markante Fell einer Bengal Katze bedarf besonderer Nährstoffe, um in bestem Zustand zu bleiben. Das ROYAL CANIN© BENGAL ADULT Futter enthält ausgesuchte Aminosäuren und Vitamine sowie Omega-3- und Omega-6-Fettsäuren, die eine gesunde Haut und glänzendes Fell fördern.