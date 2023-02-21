SENSORY™ TASTE in salsa

DETTAGLI PRODOTTO

Because of their carnivorous predisposition, cats are sensitive to the meaty flavours associated with savouriness; so even though their taste range is smaller, they still have a perceptive sensitivity to taste. ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Taste is specially formulated with specific savoury flavours to stimulate and appeal to your cat’s distinctive sense of taste, while supporting optimal health and wellbeing through sensorial variation. This formula is specifically designed to match the optimal Macro-Nutrient profile that is instinctively preferred by adult cats. This formula also contains a combination of nutrients that help support the health of your adult cat’s urinary system. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Taste is also available with morsels in jelly for optimal flavour and texture variety. Other products in the ROYAL CANIN® Sensory range include Sensory Smell and Sensory Feel, each with its own attractive formula to stimulate your cat’s appetite and create a sensorially rich feeding experience. Mixed feeding both wet and dry food gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to further stimulate their appetite. Be sure to follow the correct rationing amount to ensure healthy portions.

Di più