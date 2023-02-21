GASTROINTESTINAL per gatti
Alimento secco per gatti
Alimento dietetico completo per gatti
Formati disponibili
400g
2kg
4kg
Disponibilità
Questo è un alimento dietetico. Per capire se è giusto per il tuo pet, chiedi maggiori informazioni al tuo Medico Veterinario.
SUPPORTO ALLA DIGESTIONE
Formula altamente digeribile con contenuto di fibre bilanciato per favorire una sana digestione e il transito intestinale.
ALTO CONTENUTO ENERGETICO
Alta densità di energia per ridurre la quantità di mangime e alleviare il tratto digestivo
SUPPORTO DEL MICROBIOMA
Formulato con fibre prebiotiche selezionate per favorire una sana digestione e il microbioma intestinale.
|Stato nutrizionale
|magro
|normale
|sovrappeso
|Peso del gatto
|Razione giornaliera
|Razione giornaliera
|Razione giornaliera
|2 kg
|37g
|31g
|25g
|2,5 kg
|44g
|36g
|29g
|3 kg
|50g
|41g
|33g
|3,5 kg
|55g
|46g
|37g
|4 kg
|61g
|51g
|41g
|4,5 kg
|66g
|55g
|44g
|5 kg
|71g
|60g
|48g
|5,5 kg
|76g
|64g
|51g
|6 kg
|81g
|68g
|54g
|6,5 kg
|86g
|72g
|57g
|7 kg
|91g
|76g
|60g
|7,5 kg
|95g
|79g
|63g
|8 kg
|100g
|83g
|66g
|8,5 kg
|104g
|87g
|69g
|9 kg
|108g
|90g
|72g
|9,5 kg
|113g
|94g
|75g
|10 kg
|117g
|97g
|78g
DETTAGLI PRODOTTO
ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL Trockennahrung ist ein Diät-Alleinfuttermittel für Katzen zur Linderung akuter Resorptionsstörungen des Darms. Leichtverdauliches Futtermittel mit erhöhtem Natrium- und Kaliumgehalt. EMPFEHLUNGEN: Es wird empfohlen, vor der Verwendung den Rat eines Tierarztes einzuholen. GASTROINTESTINAL Trockennahrung bis zu zwölf Wochen füttern.