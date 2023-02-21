GASTROINTESTINAL per gatti

GASTROINTESTINAL per gatti

Alimento secco per gatti

Alimento dietetico completo per gatti

Formati disponibili

400g

2kg

4kg

Qual è la porzione più adatta?

Disponibilità

Questo è un alimento dietetico. Per capire se è giusto per il tuo pet, chiedi maggiori informazioni al tuo Medico Veterinario.

Trova un rivenditore

SUPPORTO ALLA DIGESTIONE

Formula altamente digeribile con contenuto di fibre bilanciato per favorire una sana digestione e il transito intestinale.

ALTO CONTENUTO ENERGETICO

Alta densità di energia per ridurre la quantità di mangime e alleviare il tratto digestivo

SUPPORTO DEL MICROBIOMA

Formulato con fibre prebiotiche selezionate per favorire una sana digestione e il microbioma intestinale.

DETTAGLI PRODOTTO

ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL Trockennahrung ist ein Diät-Alleinfuttermittel für Katzen zur Linderung akuter Resorptionsstörungen des Darms. Leichtverdauliches Futtermittel mit erhöhtem Natrium- und Kaliumgehalt. EMPFEHLUNGEN: Es wird empfohlen, vor der Verwendung den Rat eines Tierarztes einzuholen. GASTROINTESTINAL Trockennahrung bis zu zwölf Wochen füttern.