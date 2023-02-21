MATURE CONSULT Bocconcini in salsa
Alimento umido per gatti
Mangime completo per gatti adulti di età superiore ai 7 anni
Formati disponibili
12 x 85g
Disponibilità
Questo è un alimento dietetico. Per capire se è giusto per il tuo pet, chiedi maggiori informazioni al tuo Medico Veterinario.
COMPLESSO DI VITALITÀ
L'età può influenzare i sistemi vitali dei gatti, compresa la funzionalità renale. Questa formula include una selezione di sostanze nutritive che aiutano a sostenere la vitalità.
COMPLESSO ANTIOSSIDANTE
Arricchito con una miscela di antiossidanti per aiutare a neutralizzare i radicali liberi, contribuendo a proteggere tessuti e cellule.
ENERGIA OTTIMALE
Contenuto energetico adattato per soddisfare le esigenze dei gatti maturi attivi.
|Ernährungszustand
|Mager
|Normal
|Übergewichtig
|Körpergewicht
|Tagesration
|Tagesration
|Tagesration
|2 kg
|165g
|140g
|110g
|2,5 kg
|195g
|165g
|130g
|3 kg
|225g
|185g
|150g
|3,5 kg
|250g
|210g
|165g
|4 kg
|275g
|230g
|185g
|4,5 kg
|300g
|250g
|200g
|5 kg
|320g
|270g
|215g
|5,5 kg
|345g
|285g
|230g
|6 kg
|365g
|305g
|245g
|6,5 kg
|385g
|325g
|260g
|7 kg
|410g
|340g
|270g
|7,5 kg
|430g
|355g
|285g
|8 kg
|450g
|375g
|300g
|8,5 kg
|470g
|390g
|310g
|9 kg
|485g
|405g
|325g
|9,5 kg
|505g
|425g
|340g
|10 kg
|525g
|440g
|350g
DETTAGLI PRODOTTO
Benefits: Vitality complex / Antioxidant complex / Optimal energy / Urinary health ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is specially formulated to help support the health and wellbeing of senior cats that are not showing any obvious signs of ageing. This formula contains a specific selection of nutrients that help to support vitality in older cats. To help neutralise the effects of free radicals and support tissue and cells, this formula is enriched with a specific blend of antioxidants. In order to meet the needs of more active mature cats, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is formulated with a specially adapted energy content. This diet also helps to create an environment unfavourable to the formation of urinary crystals and stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble.* *Subject to product availability