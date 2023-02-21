MATURE CONSULT Bocconcini in salsa

DETTAGLI PRODOTTO

Benefits: Vitality complex / Antioxidant complex / Optimal energy / Urinary health ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is specially formulated to help support the health and wellbeing of senior cats that are not showing any obvious signs of ageing. This formula contains a specific selection of nutrients that help to support vitality in older cats. To help neutralise the effects of free radicals and support tissue and cells, this formula is enriched with a specific blend of antioxidants. In order to meet the needs of more active mature cats, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is formulated with a specially adapted energy content. This diet also helps to create an environment unfavourable to the formation of urinary crystals and stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mature Consult is also available as dry food with crunchy kibble.* *Subject to product availability

