RENAL per gatti
Alimento secco per gatti
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
Formati disponibili
400g
2kg
4kg
Questo è un alimento dietetico. Per capire se è giusto per il tuo pet, chiedi maggiori informazioni al tuo Medico Veterinario.
5A. RENAL SUPPORT
Formulated with low phosphorus and moderate protein of high quality to support renal function, helping to improve the cat's quality of life.
5B. ADAPTED ENERGY
Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.
5C. AROMATIC CHOICE
A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the cat's appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.
FORMULA FEATURES TEXT
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN® formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are:
FORMULA FEATURES
4B. Low phosphorus and adapted protein content.
FORMULA FEATURES
4C. Enriched with EPA+DHA and antioxidants.
FORMULA FEATURES
4D. Unique aromatic profile and round kibble shape.
SENSITIVITIES
2A. An impaired kidney function prevents cats from effectively filtering wastes from the blood.
SENSITIVITIES
2B. Cats with kidney issues tend to drink and urinate more often.
SENSITIVITIES
2C. Quality of life may be impacted with visible signs, such as food aversion and digestive issues.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs’ health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
MIX FEEDING SENTENCE
*Other ROYAL CANIN® wet products may also be compatible for mixed feeding with this formula. Please ask your veterinarian for advice.
|-
|-
|Adult's weight
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|PCat's weight (kg)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|grams
|cup(s)
|2
|39
|3/8
|32
|3/8
|26
|2/8
|2.5
|46
|4/8
|38
|3/8
|30
|3/8
|3
|52
|4/8
|43
|4/8
|35
|3/8
|3.5
|58
|5/8
|48
|4/8
|39
|3/8
|4
|64
|5/8
|53
|4/8
|42
|4/8
|4.5
|69
|6/8
|58
|5/8
|46
|4/8
|5
|74
|6/8
|62
|5/8
|50
|4/8
|5.5
|80
|7/8
|67
|6/8
|53
|4/8
|6
|85
|7/8
|71
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|6.5
|90
|1
|75
|6/8
|60
|5/8
|7
|95
|1
|79
|7/8
|63
|5/8
|7.5
|99
|1
|83
|7/8
|66
|6/8
|8
|104
|1+1/8
|87
|7/8
|69
|6/8
|8.5
|109
|1+1/8
|91
|1
|72
|6/8
|9
|113
|1+1/8
|94
|1
|75
|6/8
|9.5
|118
|1+2/8
|98
|1
|78
|7/8
|10
|122
|1+2/8
|102
|1+1/8
|81
|7/8
DETTAGLI PRODOTTO
ROYAL CANIN® RENAL secco è un alimento dietetico completo per gatti indicato per supportare la funzione renale in caso di insufficienza renale cronica, grazie al ridotto livello di fosforo unito al ridotto tenore di proteine di elevata qualità. RENAL secco è anche indicato per la gestione della formazione di calcoli da ossalato, grazie alla bassa concentrazione di calcio e vitamina D ed alle proprietà alcalinizzanti dell’urina.