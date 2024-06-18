Siberian Husky

Originally from Eastern Siberia, the Siberian Husky was imported into the U.S.A. in 1909 as a sled dog.
About the Siberian Husky

Siberian Huskies are alert, sociable animals with a gentle temperament. Despite their size and appearance, they are not aggressive to other dogs or humans when they have been trained and socialised well.

The Siberian Huskies’ intelligence, calmness and desire to please make them rewarding companions and willing workers.

Fonte: aspetti e caratteristiche chiave provenienti dalla Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Caratteristiche della razza

Grooming, training and exercise tips

Paese: Stati Uniti
Taglia: Media
Aspettativa di vita media: 11-13 anni
Socievole / Mite / Vigile / Fiducioso / Intelligente / Entusiasta / Docile / Gran lavoratore / Indipendente

Aspetti principali

Ama essere educato
Ha bisogno di molto esercizio
Necessita di spazio all'aperto

